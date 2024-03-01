How much is R.I. Governor McKee’s administration charging for public records of high public interest?

The McKee administration’s practice of charging for public records came into sharp focus last month when DOT charged reporters varying amounts for documents regarding the closure of the westbound lanes of the Interstate 195 bridge over the Seekonk River between East Providence and Providence.

PROVIDENCE — In the past year, Governor Daniel J. McKee’s office and the Department of Transportation have asked reporters to fork over thousands of dollars for public records shedding light on important public matters such as the Washington Bridge and the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium, a Globe records request shows.

McKee ended up ordering DOT to refund media outlets hundreds of dollars for internal emails that revealed new information about the critical failure that shut down the heavily-traveled bridge.

But the governor’s office made clear the decision to provide refunds “was based solely on concerns about consistency with charging,” saying, “This one-time action does not affect charges for previous or future” public records requests.

So how often and how much is McKee’s office charging for public records?

To find out, the Globe filed a public records request for any search, retrieval, or copying fees charged by the governor’s office or DOT for media requests between Feb. 7, 2023, and Feb. 7, 2024.

In response, McKee’s office said it organizes records requests by the names of individuals submitting requests, not by media outlet. So the Globe amended its request to include any fees charged for any records. McKee’s office then provided 14 records requests for which it sought of total of $8,060 in prepayments. (It did not charge for records showing how much it’s charging for records.)

Some of those requests came from lawyers, activists, and other members of the public. But it was clear eight of the requests came from six reporters:

DOT provided the Globe with a list of record requests from six reporters regarding the Washington Bridge. DOT asked them to pay a total of $3,285 to search for the documents, but noted it refunded reporters from WPRI-Channel 12, The Providence Journal, and GoLocalProv a total of $1,050. Others haven’t paid.

But why is McKee’s office charging reporters for records of high public interest?

McKee spokeswoman Laura Hart noted the administration provides the first hour of work for free, as required by the state’s Access to Public Records Act. “When responding to an APRA, staff commit numerous hours to the search, retrieval, review, and redaction of documents,” she said. “The ability to impose a reasonable fee for this process serves important functions in the APRA process.”

For example, fees encourage requestors to “tailor their requests” and that “benefits the requestor because it helps ensure that the request results in the efficient production of documents,” Hart said.

Also, she said, “The ability to impose reasonable fees takes into consideration the cost taxpayers bear when public bodies spend time and resources responding to requests that may be unreasonably broad, unduly burdensome, or intended to disrupt the public body’s business. This administration takes transparency seriously and staff communicate with requestors to resolve any confusion or issues that arise in processing the APRA request.”

But open government advocates say the McKee administration’s charges for public records underscore the need to enact APRA legislation now before the General Assembly. One of 47 proposed changes would require public bodies to slash or waive search and retrieval fees when requesters show the information requested is “in the public interest because it is likely to contribute significantly to public understanding of the operations or activities of the government.”

Current law allows public bodies to charge search and retrieval fees of $15 per hour, after the first hour, and requesters may go to court to ask judges to waive fees.

But that rarely happens because it can quickly become more expensive to hire a lawyer than pay the fees, said Steven Brown, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island. He said Rhode Island should follow the federal policy of allowing agencies to waive search fees for records requested “in the public interest” and recognizing that most media requests fall into that category.

Common Cause Rhode Island executive director John M. Marion agreed, saying, “It’s clear the law needs to be strengthened to tilt the balance toward transparency, and allowing requesters to assert a public interest exemption without having to go to court, is one of the ways that the bill tries to do that.”

When asked for McKee’s stance on the APRA bill, Hart cited “the importance of the ability to levy reasonable fees,” and said the administration has concerns about mandating that fees be waived “because the determination of what records are ‘in the public interest’ presents a complex question of both fact and law that a court is best equipped to decide, not a public body.”

But Marion said the APRA bill is modeled after the federal Freedom of Information Act, which contains a similar public interest exemption, “so there are plenty of examples of public bodies at the federal level that have to do this every day.”

Brown said taxpayers already pay public employees to respond to record requests and “they shouldn’t have to pay again in order to receive public documents that are in the public interest.”

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said forcing media outlets to go to court for fee waivers isn’t practical because legal fees can quickly outstrip records fees. He said he supports the concept of the public interest waiver, but could foresee litigation regarding the term “public interest.”

“We always say APRA is a floor, not a ceiling,” Neronha said. “You don’t have to require a requesting party, whether the media or otherwise, to file an APRA request in the first place to get information.”

Senator Louis P. DiPalma, a Middletown Democrat who introduced the APRA bill, called for making more records public proactively, and said there should be no charge for records regarding crucial matters such as the Washington Bridge.

“When it’s in the interest of the public, it should be free — period,” DiPalma said. “When government is transparent, people trust government.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.