‘Pretty staggering’: These back-to-back warm winters in Boston could be a first for the record books

The numbers are pretty staggering for the past three months. It was one of the mildest and least snowy winters on record for Boston.

Welcome to meteorological spring. It’s hard to imagine that official winter is over — it feels like it never really began. Of course, one mild winter does not mean we have a new climate, but our changing climate is putting pressure on our coldest season and this winter’s lack of cold and snow only exemplifies more evidence that the season of “Winter in New England” is waning.

The amount of snow in December, January and February stood at just 9.7 inches (last winter saw only 12.4 inches of snow). But that isn’t actually the least amount of snow that has fallen during these three months: That occurred back in the winter of 1936-37 when just 2.7 inches fell. There was 9 inches total that entire season and it remains the least snowy winter on record.

We still could see snow in the second half of March and April or even May, but unless we receive around 11 inches, we will end up with back-to-back winters with less than 20 inches. This is the first time this has ever happened since records began in 1872.

Advertisement

The accumulated winter season severity index has the Northeast having experienced a mild winter. This is based on the amount of snow that has fallen, what stays on the ground and how cold it is has been. NOAA

Accumulated snow through Feb. 29. IEM

The average temperature of 36.4 degrees ranked this winter as the 7th warmest. Most of the warmest winters on records have been recent ones, another example of how human-induced fossil fuels have warmed us up and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Ranking of average winter temperature in Boston. Notice most of the warmest winters have been recent ones. Our warming climate makes warmer winters more likely than colder. NWS

Nighttime temperatures also saw a dramatic lack of cold this year with 14 degrees being the lowest reading recorded in Boston. This is the highest lowest temperature of any winter.

The nights are also the fastest warming part of the equation, with summer nights no longer cooling off as much as they did decades ago and winters exhibiting the same pattern.

Advertisement

The coldest meteorological winter temperatures have been steadily increasing over the decades. NOAA

The lack of deep cold meant barely any days where pond skating was available, with the exception of that week around Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January when it was cold enough for those activities. There were no days in February that stayed under the freezing mark. The chart below is sorted by the coldest highs in February this year. Amazing to note all the days stayed at 35 degrees or higher!

The coldest highs in February this year. Amazing to note all the days that stayed at 35 degrees or higher. NWS

February was a very dry month, indeed the second driest February on record in Boston. In spite of the lack of precipitation in the third month of meteorological winter, we ended up with the 17th wettest winter due to the precipitation in January and December.

The winter of 2023-24 was the 14th wettest on record with excessive precipitation in December and January. NOAA

Another way to think about the past three months is to look at the perspective of how it compares to the averages of other cities. Here in Boston, our winter was more like an average winter you would experience in New York City hundreds of miles south.

Our energy use, which is measured in heating degree days (HDD), showed a lack of cold as well. For 2024, the vast majority of days have required less heat than average, a good thing for your wallet.

For 2024 the vast majority of days have required less heat than average, a good thing for your wallet. IEM

This winter is not a new normal, but it is an indicator of the types of winters likely to become more frequent in the rest of this century and beyond. Cold and snowy winters are still likely, but those will increasingly become anomalies as the warmer and wetter ones tend to take over in the future.

Advertisement



