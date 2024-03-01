Here’s what we know about Airman Jack Teixeira and the espionage case against him

With Jack D. Teixeira scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing at 11 a.m. Monday in US District Court in Boston, the espionage case against the young Massachusetts Air National Guard member has taken an unexpected turn.

The 22-year-old from Dighton is accused of leaking top-secret military information from the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod where he worked in info tech. He has been held without bail at the Plymouth County jail since his arrest in April. He pleaded not guilty to six counts of unauthorized retention and transmission of classified national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act. During pretrial hearings, prosecutors said Teixeira faces up to 25 years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

He enlisted while still in high school.

Teixeira enlisted in the Air National Guard in 2019, a year before he graduated from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School. and worked as a cyber-defense operations journeyman, essentially an information technology specialist responsible for military communications networks. As part of a three-person night team, he often had unsupervised access to top-secret information while performing maintenance inspections. Teixeira allegedly leaked hundreds of classified documents on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers. The information was also shared on platforms like 4chan before eventually spreading to Twitter and Telegram, a messaging service popular in both Russia and Ukraine.

He had an early fascination with guns.

During a search in April of the Dighton home Teixeira shared with his mother and stepfather, FBI agents found a gun locker about two feet from his bed containing handguns, bolt-action rifles, shotguns, an AK-style high-capacity weapon, and a gas mask, according to court filings. During his sophomore year at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, local police investigated concerns by teachers and fellow students about his fascination with guns and Molotov cocktails. Other students complained about his racist comments and threats to kill Black people. In the end, he was suspended from school for a day. According to court documents, Teixeira was twice denied a gun owner’s permit by the Dighton Police Department because of the potentially threatening remarks he made while in high school, but was granted one in 2020 after he had enlisted, telling police that he had received a security clearance.

He tapped into Ukraine intelligence.

The documents revealed sensitive US intelligence on the ongoing war in Ukraine, such as operational assessments, battle casualties for both Russian and Ukrainian forces, and an assessment of Ukraine’s planned spring offensive. Other papers focused on sensitive briefings about US allies, including Israel, South Korea, and Canada. Court documents show that Teixeira searched classified databases for information on mass shootings, kept a locker containing guns and a gas mask in his bedroom, and “exhibited a chilling interest in violence and disregard for human life” when commenting on a social media platform. The Air Force has disciplined 15 personnel in connection with Teixeira’s massive classified documents leak, concluding that multiple officials intentionally failed to take required action on his suspicious behavior, the Air Force inspector general reported in December.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.