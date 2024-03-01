Bewildered when your Green Line train suddenly skips stops and runs ‘express’? You’re not alone.

Dispatchers and officials sometimes make “targeted” schedule adjustments due to unforeseen service delays, she said.

“Unanticipated schedule adjustments” — such as trains running express and bypassing stations — “do sometimes occur,” normally at street-level Green Line stops, T spokesperson Lisa Battison said in a statement.

The MBTA is working to “better convey information” about Green Line trains that sometimes skip stops and switch to “express” mode when trains are too close together, the agency said Friday.

“These are strategic, targeted schedule adjustments that are necessary to prevent trains from ‘bunching,’” Battison said. “When trains are too close together, dispatchers and officials will sometimes direct the operator of the lead train to bypass some stops in order to adjust the spacing between trains.”

Such adjustments “occur infrequently” and only when necessary, she said. Passengers onboard are encouraged to listen for operator announcements.

“Operators make on-board announcements to alert riders on board of the schedule adjustment — riders onboard with headphones are encouraged to keep their volumes low and be mindful that important announcements such as these do take place,” Battison said.

Some Green Line patrons have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to vent their confusion and frustration about when and how express trains operate.

“@MBTA there needs to be signage at green line stations and/or vehicles explaining what running express is and that ringing the bell will NOT stop the train,” one person wrote Monday. “I don’t think I’ve ever been on an express green line train where I didn’t see someone visibly confused the train didn’t stop.”

Though an express train may bypass a stop, riders can board the next train which “typically” pulls in a short time later, Battison said.

“Unfortunately, many of these street-level stops are not currently equipped with in-station announcements to alert riders waiting at stations,” Battison said. “The Green Line team is currently collaborating with the MBTA’s Technology Innovation department to better convey information related to an expressed or out-of-service train, which will eventually translate into more accurate information for riders.”

Earlier this week, the T issued a request for vendor proposals for “onboard system improvements to help us better provide information when events like this occur,” she continued.

Had such improvements been in place last Halloween, Eric Crumrine, a local podcaster, may have avoided an ordeal he posted about on social media. After just missing a Green Line D train, he endured a long wait for the next one, which went express after two stops, forcing him to get off ... and wait for yet another train.

His solution? “Walk to E line instead,” he posted on X.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.