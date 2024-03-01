Cheers! A giant new beer hall is coming to Medford this year.

At 142 Mystic Ave., the 17,000-square-foot “tavern-style” beer hall will have indoor and outdoor spaces with a 4,800-square-foot outdoor beer gardenand a 2,800 square-foot outdoor roof space, Zarthar said.

“We view it as an adult playground,” said Mark Zarthar, one of six managing partners behind the project. “Medford has grown dramatically over the last decade and the community deserves something like this,”

The Great American Beer Hall plans to open in Medford this year with the goal of transforming a historically industrial property into a sprawling entertainment and dining space.

It is set to open in late summer or early fall, he said.

The layout of the beer hall is “inspired by the city’s industrial history,” Zarthar said, and the old tow yard that used to occupy the land.

With a “wide open” floor plan and high ceilings, along with a mix of “modern,” and “minimalistic” aspects, the space will stay true to the street’s commercial and industrial roots, Zarthar said.

The beer hall will feature 70 feet of bar space, 30 draft lines, 120 taps, two huge LED television screens, and a stage for live music, Zarthar said.

The outdoor beer garden will be a “communal space” with a fire pit, Zarthar said.

“We see the space as a Swiss Army Knife,” he said. “It will offer different settings and experiences for different audiences.”

Zarthar couldn’t confirm any specific local brewers the restaurant would partner with but said they plan to feature New England craft beer.

“We want to ensure craft beer lovers can come and enjoy new beers they’ve never tasted before, as well as classics,” he said.

For other audiences, the hall will have cocktail drinks, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks, Zarthar said. The food will be “American classic” with artisan pizza, sandwiches, salads, deserts, and more, Zarthar said.

“The shining star is the pizza,” Zarthar said. “We want creative, dynamic pizza designs. We are looking at pizza with crab and barbecue pulled pork with the classic cheeses.”

The space will also host private events such as corporate outings, and Zarthar said they have already received an inquiry about a wedding reception.

“The wide open floor plan definitely allows for a great social environment,” Zarthar said. He added it will be “family-friendly” and his brother, Brian Zarthar, coined the term “stroller hours,” when families typically bring their kids.

Zarthar said his family has owned Murray Supply Corporation, a plumbing business on Mystic Avenue, since the 1960s and acquired property on the street over the past couple of decades.

With the family’s close ties to Medford, Zarthar said he knew “the community could benefit” from the space. While Zarthar’s extended family still owns the land, the ownership group will own the beer hall, Zarthar said.

"We wanted to leverage the land to do something better for the community," he said.





Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.