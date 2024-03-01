Missing Massachusetts teen found after nearly month-long search

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A 16-year-old girl from Northbridge, Mass., who has been missing for nearly a month was found safe in Atlanta, Georgia, this week, according to Northbridge police.

Aubrey Pollinger turned herself in to a local shelter in Atlanta, Detective Sergeant Richard Gorman said. She had been last seen at her home in Northbridge on Feb. 6, and left without a cellphone or debit card, according to police.

Officials initially thought Pollinger was in the Woonsocket, R.I., area with 23-year-old Patricio Bautista Matus, with whom she had a relationship.