Missing Massachusetts teen found after nearly month-long search

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A 16-year-old girl from Northbridge, Mass., who has been missing for nearly a month was found safe in Atlanta, Georgia, this week, according to Northbridge police.
Aubrey Pollinger turned herself in to a local shelter in Atlanta, Detective Sergeant Richard Gorman said. She had been last seen at her home in Northbridge on Feb. 6, and left without a cellphone or debit card, according to police.
Officials initially thought Pollinger was in the Woonsocket, R.I., area with 23-year-old Patricio Bautista Matus, with whom she had a relationship.
“We had a difficult time finding her because of the lack of technology she was carrying,” Gorman said.
Police are working with officials in Georgia to bring Pollinger home.
“She’s been safe for the last three days or so,” Gorman said. “Health-wise, she was good.”
Gorman said he couldn’t speak to the specifics as to why Pollinger went missing.
