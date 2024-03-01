More than 300 Providence teachers get ‘displacement’ notices as potential layoffs loom

Jay Wegimont, a spokesperson for the district, confirmed 338 members of the Providence Teachers Union received the displacement notices on Friday. A displacement typically means a teacher’s position has been eliminated, but they can apply to other jobs within the district.

PROVIDENCE — Nearly 20 percent of Providence’s teachers received notices on Friday that they need to apply to new jobs within the district for next year, as potential layoffs also loom in the state-run school district.

“It is important to know that displacement does not mean a faculty or staff member has been laid off from the district but rather that they will need to secure an alternative placement in the district,” Zack Scott, the deputy superintendent of operations, said in a letter to staff on Friday.

But, he warned: “We will likely need to make additional difficult decisions throughout the spring.”

Those who were displaced include all of the teachers at 360 High School and Gilbert Stuart Middle School, both of which are slated to close at the end of this school year. While the students at 360 High School are merging into Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex in the same building, the 34 teachers are not automatically moving with them.

Gilbert Stuart’s closure was announced in 2022, but the timeline for its closure was recently moved up to the end of this school year. Wegimont said 27 staff members there received displacement notices.

The district did not immediately provide a full list of eliminated jobs. But Maribeth Calabro, president of the teachers union, said the displacements included all of the district’s math and English language arts coaches and reading specialists. The coaching positions will be converted to general coaches who can handle both subjects, and displaced coaches can apply to those jobs, she said.

Other positions that were displaced include teachers whose classrooms are being converted into ones that require a certification in English as a Second Language (ESL), Calabro said. The district has been continuously converting positions to ESL jobs as they strive to properly serve the large population of multilingual learners.

Teachers at 360 High School have decried the district’s efforts to call their school closure a “merger,” citing the fact that teachers are not guaranteed a job at JSEC, nor are they being given preference over other displaced teachers for any open jobs at the school.

New job postings are expected on March 5.

Displacement takes place every year and is part of the union’s collective bargaining agreement, which requires notice by March 1 if a union member’s position may be cut. Teachers can also be displaced if they are working under an emergency certification and haven’t fulfilled the requirements to get fully qualified in the subject.

The displaced teachers must apply for at least 5 jobs, and have to hold the proper certifications for the positions.

This is not the first year hundreds of teachers have received notices. But anxiety has been particularly high this year amid an impending fiscal cliff caused by expiring COVID relief funds. State Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, who controls the Providence schools, has already said layoffs are likely because the COVID funds cannot be used for personnel beyond Sept. 30, 2024.

“This is a very anxiety-provoking time,” Calabro said. “It’s nerve-wracking. I feel for every one of the teachers that received a displacement notice because it’s an uncertain time and you don’t know how many jobs will be available, you don’t know if you’ll be the one chosen through an interview process.”

Teachers with ESL certifications or certifications in hard-to-fill areas such as special education or secondary math are less likely to lose their jobs because of the large number of vacancies in those areas every year.

The district has been reimbursing teachers part of the cost to get certified in ESL, but has been relying heavily on COVID relief funds to pay for the tuition reimbursements. It’s unclear if the reimbursements will continue next school year after the federal funding expires.

In an episode of the Rhode Island Report podcast this week, Providence School Board President Erlin Rogel suggested the district should cover the full cost of tuition for teachers to get certified.

In his letter to staff, Scott cited not only the expiring COVID relief funds, but also “nationwide declines in enrollment” for the difficult budgetary decisions ahead. He also said Providence faces “unique challenges, including a dramatic increase in student need, and years of level funding from the city of Providence.”

“We have worked over the past two months to lessen the direct impact on schools by planning for cost reductions in the central office and other areas. Even with this planning and focus on protecting schools, we need to make difficult decisions,” Scott said.

Infante-Green told the Globe last week that the district is still determining which jobs might be eliminated later this spring. She said the problem is not unique to Providence, which is the state’s largest school district.

“Superintendents are going to have to make tough decisions,” Infante-Green said. “The pandemic is over, but we still have the ripple effects.”

Providence has frozen hiring for a few dozen non-union, non-teacher positions.

More displacements could be coming on Monday, Calabro said, because the union made an agreement with the district to extend the deadline only for the high schools entering “redesign,” the term for low-performing schools that are being turned around.

She gave district leaders credit for attempting to avoid laying off classroom teachers, especially since the school district frequently has a number of teacher vacancies. But those vacancies may not match the qualifications of the teachers who lose their jobs as a result of consolidations and budget cuts.

"Nobody's job is safe," Calabro said.

















Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.