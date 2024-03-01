‘Toilets were gurgling’ and ‘windows flexing’: Hurricane-force winds rattle Mount Washington

Early Thursday, Mount Washington’s summit recorded a peak wind gust of 147 miles per hour — the equivalent of destructive winds from a Category 4 hurricane. Although impressive, that gust still did not break the 171-mile-per-hour February record set in 2019.

Despite howling winds gusting in excess of 60 miles per hour sweeping across Massachusetts and much of the region, toppling trees and power lines, those gusts were no match for the harsh conditions recorded on the Northeast’s highest mountaintop.

Mount Washington in New Hampshire is notorious for having the world’s worst and most extreme weather.

Charlie Peachey, a weather observer and meteorologist, was on duty atop the peak at the Mount Washington Observatory when the whipping winds clocked in at 147 miles per hour.

When he woke up Thursday, “the whole building was whistling, water in the toilets was gurgling, and the windows were flexing,” Peachey said.

“It was terrifying to go out in those conditions to de-ice the (weather) instruments.”

Weather dashboard showing peak wind gust to 147 miles per hour. Mount Washington Observatory

Maintaining the equipment is an important job to ensure meteorological and climatological records continue; records have been kept since 1933.

The powerful winds are expected to continue ramping up to hurricane force through Friday. Peachey said, “while high winds are common at the peak, wind gusts to 150 miles per hour are, in fact, quite rare.”

Jay Broccolo, the director of weather operations at the observatory, said he’s concerned about the safety of his observers during such extreme weather, but Peachey joked, “(his boss) was worried that they would beat” Broccolo’s own record of experiencing 150 mile-an-hour winds.

But Broccolo’s personal record will have to live another day.

Surface weather map around the time of the peak wind gust at Mount Washington. It shows the cold front and low pressure moving through and high pressure moving in. Lines of equal pressure, isobars, are located close together indicating strong winds. NWS

This is the time of year when the summit experiences its wildest weather. As low-pressure systems depart and high pressure quickly builds in (and vice versa), the tight pressure gradient blasts the area with wind. These conditions will continue into early spring as the jet stream lifts north of the region by late April or early May.

This graphic shows the position of the jet stream. The color contours are areas of equal wind speed. Wind barbs indicate wind speed and direction. The flag represents 50 knots, the long line 10 knots and the short line 5 knots. National Center for Atmospheric Research

Trees, buildings, and mountainous topography typically shelter those of us who live at the surface — a phenomenon known as friction. Where friction does not slow down the movement of air, that is where wind speeds are the strongest. Earth’s strongest wind gusts have been recorded adjacent to open bodies of water and on its tallest peaks.

A cross section of atmospheric conditions. Wind barbs are similar to the jet stream map. Stronger winds are above the surface. National Center for Atmospheric Research

But gusts topping at 147 miles per hour aren’t the most forceful Mount Washington has seen.

On Dec. 4, 1934, the summit anemometer recorded a peak wind gust of 231 miles per hour. That record was held for nearly 62 years before Barrow Island, Australia, would break in 1996 with a 253-mile-per-hour wind gust recorded during Typhoon Olivia.