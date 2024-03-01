Three former Stoughton officers passed Sandra Birchmore ‘around like she was a toy,’ lawyer says

Among the new allegations recently disclosed and detailed for the first time are text messages showing one officer initiated sexual contact with Birchmore when she was 15 and he was 27; that two other officers had sex with her in patrol cars when she was an adult; and that the department once used its authority to seek a psychiatric evaluation for her.

Now, more than three years after Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her apartment, graphic details of the officers’ reported sexual misconduct have become public amid developments in a wrongful death lawsuit and proceedings by the state’s law enforcement oversight agency.

The report from the 2022 Stoughton police internal investigation was heavily redacted, but its conclusion was clear: Three officers with ties to a former participant in a Stoughton police youth program who killed herself had inappropriate relationships with her.

At a hearing last November, a lawyer for Birchmore’s estate said the three former Stoughton officers “passed her around like she was a toy,” according to a tape of the proceedings obtained by the Globe.

“This is a young woman who never had a chance,” said the lawyer, Steven J. Marullo. He declined to comment for this story.

The Peace Officers and Standards and Training Commission, or POST, is seeking to sanction the three officers, and the office of state Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has taken over an investigation related to the case that was previously being handled by the Norfolk district attorney’s office, the agencies said. A Campbell spokesperson declined to comment further.

The internal police investigation documented Birchmore’s interactions with Matthew Farwell, 38, a detective, former patrolmen’s union president, and married father; William Farwell, Matthew’s twin brother and a fellow officer; and Robert C. Devine, 51, a former deputy chief in Stoughton who previously led the department’s youth program, the Stoughton Police Explorers Program. They voluntarily left Stoughton police in 2022 and are being sued with the Town of Stoughton for wrongful death by Birchmore’s estate. The former officers and town deny the allegations, court records show.

A lawyer for Matthew Farwell said his client had no comment. William Farwell didn’t respond to requests for comment. His lawyer said he would ask him about the Globe’s request for comment. Devine and his lawyer didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Birchmore was pregnant when police found her body in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021. The state medical examiner ruled Birchmore killed herself. Her death certificate doesn’t indicate who fathered the unborn child.

Surveillance cameras captured Matthew Farwell arriving and then leaving Birchmore’s apartment building three days before her body was found, and he was the last known person to see her alive, the internal affairs report said.

Birchmore, who grew up in Stoughton, endured “significant mental and emotional problems,” her estate’s attorneys said, and she also suffered grief after her grandmother and mother died when she was a teenager.

She joined Stoughton’s Police Explorers Program at 13 and “deeply respected” police, the wrongful death lawsuit said. There she met Devine and the Farwells, who were instructors and Devine’s protegees, the complaint said.

The role of Stoughton police in Birchmore’s life was larger than previously known, according to court records. The department used its authority to seek a psychiatric evaluation for Birchmore, court papers show. The records don’t reveal when, the identities of Stoughton police personnel who were involved, or what prompted their intervention. Under state law, police officers, some medical professionals, and social workers may apply to hospitalize people for a psychiatric evaluation if they pose “risk of serious harm by reason of mental illness.”

The incident was disclosed in court by Joshua W. Heal, a former Stoughton animal control officer who was also sued by Birchmore’s estate, but has since been dismissed from the case. In court filings, Heal said he met Birchmore in 2019, when they were both adults, and they engaged in a consensual sex act once after working hours at the animal shelter.

He also said Birchmore confided to him some details of sexual encounters she had with the Farwells and Devine, and that Stoughton investigators interviewed him twice, court records show. According to Heal, Birchmore said Matthew Farwell used a phone to track her whereabouts and met her for sex at his residence and at a soccer field, records show.

In 2021, Heal became a school resource officer in Abington. He resigned last year while on administrative leave because of a pending internal investigation, records show.

His lawyer, Peter S. Farrell, said “no one should infer anything” from Heal’s decision to resign. “There’s been no admissible evidence showing Mr. Heal violated any law regarding anything related to this case.” Heal is suing the Town of Stoughton for defamation and other claims, records show.

POST, the state’s police watchdog agency, has accused Matthew and William Farwell of lying about the extent of their relationships with Birchmore during 2021 interviews with State Police troopers investigating her death. The agency wants to decertify the Farwells as officers and add them to a national index of decertified officers, and decertify or suspend Devine’s certification, records show. The agency currently lists them as “not certified” and proceedings against them are pending.

Over decades, Stoughton police have weathered state and federal prosecutions of its officers, including the convictions of a previous chief and a sergeant in an extortion scheme. In 2022, Stoughton police Chief Donna McNamara said she recommended the Farwells and Devine be decertified.

“They violated the policies and the core values of the Stoughton Police Department — not to mention human decency,” she said in a statement last month. “This situation quite simply sickens me.”

Matthew Farwell was licensed as a commercial driver in 2021 and has a trucking business headquartered at a home in Easton, records show.

After leaving the Stoughton police, William Farwell worked for the Transportation Security Administration as an explosive specialist in Maryland, but the agency dismissed him in October 2022, a spokesperson said. He purchased a home in Rio Ranch, N.M., last year, records show.

POST and a superior court judge said Matthew Farwell began having sex with Birchmore when he was 27 and a police officer and she was 15 and a police explorer. The internal affairs investigation uncovered “numerous sexually-explicit text messages” between Birchmore and Matthew Farwell in which he acknowledged “taking her virginity” in April 2013, Norfolk Superior Court Judge Brian A. Davis wrote in a Feb. 16 ruling. If true, those actions would be statutory rape; the age of consent in Massachusetts is 16.

Matthew Farwell has denied having sex with Birchmore when she was underage, court papers show. He told State Police he had sex with her two or three times and only in 2020 when she was an adult, according to POST.

Three of Birchmore’s friends have told the Globe that Birchmore said she became pregnant in late 2020 with the child of Matthew Farwell. In a State Police interview, he said he told Birchmore on Feb. 1, 2021, that he didn’t father her baby, ended their relationship, and blocked her on all communication platforms, records show.

POST also accuses William Farwell of encouraging Birchmore to “secretly record her sexual encounters with others” and send him the photos or videos. One photo, sent by Birchmore to William Farwell on Aug. 16, 2020, depicted the male genitalia of an unnamed Stoughton officer, according to POST records, which refer to Birchmore by her initials.

William Farwell was aware that Birchmore believed she was pregnant with Matthew Farwell’s child and that Devine was having a sexual relationship with her, Davis wrote.

“Devine reportedly began engaging in inappropriate, suggestive conduct” with Birchmore when she was an explorer, Davis wrote, and by 2020, he was “having full-fledged sexual encounters with her at various locations.”

Internal investigators found Facebook messages between Birchmore and Devine during which he asked her for sex acts and discussed locations to meet, Davis wrote. Devine communicated with Birchmore on Facebook, Davis wrote, using the alias Marty Riggs, a police officer from “Lethal Weapon.”

Devine is also a lawyer who was demoted in 2016 from deputy chief to patrol officer after an internal probe found he lied to investigators who were looking into his role in a harassment investigation involving a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair, according to an investigative report.

In Davis’s decision, he dismissed two claims against the town and one each against the Farwells and Devine. The ruling lets Birchmore’s estate pursue other claims, including wrongful death, negligence, assault and battery, and civil rights violations.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi.