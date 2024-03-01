Firefighters battle 5-alarm blaze at historic mansion in Northbridge

When crews arrived, the fire had broken through the roof of the mansion, the Grafton Fire Department wrote on Facebook . There were no injuries reported.

Known as Oakhurst Manor, the property is home to Estate of Mind , a “DIY arts collective.” It features 39 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, according to the group’s website. It includes a colonial house and a dormitory that were built in the mid-1900s, a garage, expansive lawn and garden areas, a 40-car parking lot, and 20 acres of forest.

A five-alarm blaze broke out at a historic mansion in Northbridge Friday morning, officials said.

Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Fire Services, said “preliminarily, the fire appears to have started on the second floor and does not appear suspicious.“

“The exact cause is still under investigation but they are looking at accidental factors,” he said.

In a statement, Victoria Dobbs, a co-owner and the community manager of the collective, said “we are relieved to report that all residents & guests who were inside the manor exited safely and there are no known injuries at the time of posting.”

“The cause of the fire and scope of the damage remain to be determined,” she said.

The mansion was built in 1890 by Chester Whitin Lasell, who served as president of the Whitin Machine Works, a textile machinery company, from 1887 to 1932, according to the Northbridge Historical Society.

From 1973 until about 1990 the property housed a treatment facility for troubled priests known as the House of Affirmation. It was later used as a retreat and conference center affiliated with the Diocese of Worcester, the website states.

Its Zillow listing describes the manor as having “large function spaces and copious original woodwork, stained glass, and other elements,” including an original — but nonfunctional —pipe organ.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.