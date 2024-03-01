One woman’s quest to find every Mr. Potato Head statue in Rhode Island

Doiron’s search has taken her all over Rhode Island – and even across the pond – but she needs your help in locating a bunch of them. If you have any leads, shoot her an email at sdoiron@wpri.com.

My friend Sarah Doiron, a digital content producer for WPRI-TV in Providence, has made it her life’s mission to find each of the 47 Mr. Potato Head statues that were designed by local artists as part of a state tourism campaign in 2000. The idea was All That.

Let’s end the week with a story that will make you smile.

I asked her to tell us us more about her quest below.

Advertisement

Q: Give us a history lesson. Why do these Mr. Potato Head statues exist, and what got you so interested them?

Doiron: I wish the story of how this all started was more exciting, but I was lying in bed one night thinking about quirky Rhode Island landmarks and the Mr. Potato Head statues came to mind. I immediately went down the rabbit hole of learning everything about them and became inspired to seek them out.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The 6-foot-tall fiberglass spud statues were scattered across Rhode Island in 2000 for the “Birthplace of Fun” tourism campaign. When the campaign ended, the statues that didn’t stay put were either donated, auctioned off, or put in storage. There really isn’t a paper trail for most of them, which is what makes this search so unique.

Q: How many have you discovered so far, and how many are you still looking for?

Doiron: Others who have shared their own spud searches online have reported finding between nine and 15. I knew that wasn’t right, so I began digging. I have confirmed the existence of 29 and am still investigating other leads I’ve received.

Advertisement

I have found and photographed 17 so far. There is also one I discovered that’s across the pond in Belper, England, which is Pawtucket’s sister town. He was gifted to Belper after the campaign ended. I connected with the Belper Town Council, who kindly sent me a recent photograph of him.

William Blackstone the Pilgrim in De Bradelei Shopping Village in Belper, England. BELPER TOWN COUNCIL

Q: What’s your favorite discovery story so far?

Doiron: It has to be the Independent Potato because I was convinced that statue was long gone. When I connected with someone on social media who claimed it was at a business in Johnston, I knew I had to seek it out. The owner told me he found it eight years ago in a dumpster and has had it ever since.

The Independent Potato statue outside Green Solutions in Johnston, R.I. SARAH DOIRON/WPRI-TV

NOTE: The Independent Potato is modeled after the Independent Man statue that sits atop the Rhode Island State House. It was removed temporarily last year while its pedestal is being repaired.

The 11-foot-tall, 500-pound Independent Man statue atop the Rhode Island State House. Courtesy R.I. Department of Administration

Q: Do you have a favorite statue that you’re still trying to find? What’s your white whale?

Doiron: I am desperately searching for Sunbaked 1966. The Mrs. Potato Head statue used to call the Westerly State Airport home, but the staff there told me she was hauled away to be restored about 18 months ago and hasn’t been seen since. She is made up of a mosaic of colorful broken dishes and is wearing a bikini, flip flops, and sunglasses.

Q: What’s the end goal for you with this project?

Doiron: I just want to spread some joy. Searching for the statues is not only a fun challenge for me, but it’s also exciting for those who are following along. I’ve made a number of authentic connections with other Rhode Islanders on similar missions. The statues are historic, nostalgic, and deserve to be preserved for generations to come.

Advertisement

You can see a gallery of the statues Doiron has found so far on the WPRI-TV website here.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.