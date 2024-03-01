He’s poised to be named sheriff of Strafford County, N.H. — but for just 7 months

Now McGivern, who’s been cleaning up shop as “acting” sheriff, is on track to secure the title outright. The county’s legislative delegation is preparing to pick a new sheriff, and McGivern is their sole candidate.

Joseph T. McGivern has been leading the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office on an interim basis for the past six months. As chief deputy, he stepped in to lead after Sheriff Mark A. Brave stepped aside to deal with criminal charges stemming from his alleged misuse of public funds, scandalous travels, and wide-ranging dishonesty .

DOVER, N.H. — There’s soon to be a new sheriff in town, but he won’t hold the title for long.

Advertisement

“We had an application process, and Mr. McGivern was the only applicant,” said Democratic Representative Peter B. Schmidt of Dover during a Feb. 23 subcommittee meeting. “So it’s not a tough decision.”

McGivern also happens to be getting glowing reviews from fellow Strafford County officials.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

County Attorney Emily Garod said during the meeting that she’s been impressed by the quality of the department’s investigations under the leadership of McGivern and second-in-command Major Steven Bourque, and County Administrator Raymond F. Bower said McGivern has mended key relationships that were strained on Brave’s watch.

“He’s done a great job,” Bower said.

Schmidt said things “were looking pretty grim” before Brave finally agreed to take a leave of absence, but McGivern and Bourque have managed to pull the office back together again.

“I think it’s fortuitous, given the very unfortunate circumstances of the previous sheriff, that we’re able to have somebody step in who has your level of experience,” Schmidt said to McGivern.

The delegation’s 15-member executive committee is slated to discuss and vote on candidate(s) for the sheriff’s office on Friday, March 1, queueing up a final vote by the full 38-member delegation later in March.

Advertisement

Brave, meanwhile, is scheduled for a dispositional conference on Tuesday, March 5. Prosecutors did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment about any potential plea deal, and Brave’s defense attorney, Leif A. Becker, declined to comment on the status of any possible negotiations.

Brave is charged with theft by deception, falsifying physical evidence, and five felony counts of perjury. He faces a total maximum potential sentence of 64 years in prison and fines of up to $32,000. He has denied any wrongdoing. His resignation in December came more than a year before the end of his two-year term, so state law requires the delegation to fill the vacancy.

Garod said the sheriff’s position was advertised in the local newspaper with a deadline, then the delegation’s subcommittees interviewed and vetted the only applicant. The delegation could accept a late applicant, but it seems unlikely that lawmakers would be willing to hold additional subcommittee meetings for this purpose prior to the full delegation’s meeting, she said.

If the delegation were to reject McGivern for the job (and not select any other candidate), the delegation would have to decide whether to re-advertise the position or leave it vacant until the November election, Garod said.

McGivern is eligible to serve as sheriff only until Oct. 24, 2024, when he will turn 70. That’s the age limit set by the New Hampshire Constitution for sheriffs and judges. At that point, McGivern would presumably revert to leading the department on an interim basis until his successor takes office.

Advertisement

McGivern told lawmakers the sheriff’s office has been through a lot, including heightened scrutiny and public distrust, but he’s committed to righting the ship.

“Everyone kind of paints with a broad brush, thinking, well, if the sheriff’s bad, they’re all bad — and that is absolutely not the case,” McGivern said.

“There were a few other bad apples in the group,” he added. “None of them are employed by the county any longer. So we’re making progress. But we still have to prove to the public that we’ve got integrity. We’re not going to fail. That’s not an option for us. We’re going to move on and do things correctly.”

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.