Two firefighters rescued, 50 residents displaced by Chelsea fire

The fire spread to a building at 52 Maverick St., there was also some exposure damage to buildings at 48 and 54 Maverick St., Albanese said in an email Friday evening.

The fast-moving fire started on the rear porch of 50 Maverick St., where firefighters responded at around 11:45 a.m., Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard Albanese said.

Two firefighters issued a Mayday call and were rescued by ladders while battling a major fire that destroyed two buildings and displaced about 50 people in Chelsea Friday, officials said.

About 50 residents in all were displaced and were receiving assistance from local social service organizations, the city said in a statement.

There were no injuries, including to the firefighters who were rescued, officials said.

Two firefighters were searching the second floor of 50 Maverick St. when they ran low on air “under severe conditions” Albanese said. They issued a call for help, and were rescued via ground ladder with the help of other companies, he said.

“They were not injured and returned to work at the scene,” Albanese said. “Firefighters from Chelsea and our mutual aid partners did an excellent job keeping the loss to the original 2 fire buildings.”

The building at 48 Maverick St. sustained radiant heat damage to the exterior siding and some smoke damage, Albanese said. The building at 54 Maverick St. only sustained minor damage.

A total of three buildings and a single-family unit were affected by the fire, the city said in a statement.

There were about five to seven families that were displaced, Albanese said.

Residents were examined by an American Red Cross medical crew at La Colaborativa’s Survival Center, where families are also receiving help to find temporary housing.

“All affected families will be placed in hotel rooms until permanent housing is identified,” the statement said. “The City of Chelsea wants to thank all the first responders, the American Red Cross, and La Colaborativa for their support during this emergency.”

La Colaborativa is providing the residents with shelter, hot meals, clothing, special items, medicine, pet food, and case management, said Dinanyili Paulino, the executive vice president.

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez said in an email that he is grateful for the “heroic work” of the city’s first responders.

“We experienced a difficult and fast moving fire in one of our most densely populated neighborhoods,” Maltez said. “I am grateful for the quick response from our dispatch team, our police department, and the heroic work of our fire department, who were greatly supported through mutual aid by our neighboring communities.”

He also thanked the social services agencies that are working to support those affected by the fire.

“Thank you to La Colaborativa, the Salvation Army and the Red Cross for supporting the affected families during this difficult time,” Maltez said.





Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.