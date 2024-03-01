So this is how the 2024 election is gonna go? In Texas, Biden and Trump preview for the months ahead.

Trump went to Eagle Pass, a border crossing town that has been the basis of federal lawsuits this year about how much Texas can set up physical barriers on the border itself, where he was flanked by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and border patrol union officials. There, he made the point that illegal border crossings are the highest in American history. It’s true. (He didn’t mention that the second highest was during his presidency and that he effectively closed the border during COVID .)

President Biden and former president Donald Trump picked different spots along the Mexican border in Texas to make the same basic points: The migrant situation at the border is a crisis and the other person (and party) is to blame.

The 2024 general election unofficially kicked-off on Thursday afternoon with both likely presidential nominees speaking back - to - back on the topic a respected p oll this week found for the first time was the leading issue facing the Americans.

Biden chose a different venue. Standing next to Democratic Representative Vicente Gonzalez, Biden said that while things are basically under control, there is a border problem, but blamed the lack of progress on Trump and his insistence that his allies in Congress block a bipartisan border security bill.

The contrasting styles and messages could easily preview what is about to happen in the next eight months before the general election.

Yes, technically Trump is still engaged in a Republican primary. He doesn’t have the necessary delegates to clinch his party’s presidential nomination. His opponent, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, will be in Needham on Saturday ahead of the Massachusetts Republican presidential primary on Tuesday. The same is true for Biden who also technically hasn’t accrued enough delegates to be the Democratic nominee. But barring something unforeseen, there is no reason to think this won’t be a rematch that nearly 70 percent of Americans say they don’t want to happen.

The campaign was already different visually from others in modern history. Both men, of course, have been president and that was immediately obvious. Both had presidential staging, major campaign infrastructure, and entourages and Secret Service.

Messaging was a whole other matter. Trump made, without citing any proof, a number of dubious claims about what he felt were the cause of so many seeking to cross America’s southern border. He cited some recent horrendous crimes allegedly committed by those in the country illegally to stoke fear, even though the data show this same group commits crimes at a lower rate than natural-born citizens.

Biden, meanwhile, tried to stake out a middle ground. He asked Trump to change his mind about the bipartisan border bill being worked on.

“Instead of playing politics with this issue, join me — or I’ll join you — in telling the Congress to pass this bipartisan border security bill. We can do it together,” Biden said.

Trump appeared less in the working together mood. He said about Biden, “He’s a terrible president. The worst president our country has ever had. Probably the most incompetent president we’ve ever had.”

Once again, Trump was playing to his base, Biden was playing to the center, while trying to not upset his base more than it already is.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.