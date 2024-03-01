‘Look me in the eye’: Hunter Biden, Matt Gaetz exchange barbs in testy exchange during deposition

The tense moment was revealed in a lengthy transcript released late Thursday of Hunter Biden’s nearly seven-hour testimony before the Republican-led committees as part of their impeachment inquiry into his father, President Biden, and the Biden family. The line of questioning from Republican lawmakers led Hunter Biden to blast their efforts to demonstrate that his father financially benefited from the family’s business dealings as a “partisan political pursuit.”

Hunter Biden had a fiery exchange with US Representative Matt Gaetz during his closed-door deposition before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees on Capitol Hill Wednesday when the Florida Republican raised questions about his past drug use, drawing a combative response from the president’s son and his lawyer.

Advertisement

“You have trafficked in innuendo, distortion, and sensationalism, all the while ignoring the clear and convincing evidence staring you in the face: You do not have evidence to support the baseless and MAGA-motivated conspiracies about my father because there isn’t any,” he said.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Republicans have yet to produce evidence backing their claims.

Hunter Biden also faced questions during the deposition from lawmakers about his previous struggles with addiction, a subject that he has been open about in the past and on Wednesday referred to as his “darkest days.” The most aggressive queries came from Gaetz, who asked him about his experience serving on the board of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

“Were you on drugs when you were serving as the Burisma board member?” Gaetz asked.

Before Biden could respond, his attorney, Abbe Lowell, cut in, saying, “it’s outside the scope” of the proceedings and “certainly has no relevance to an impeachment inquiry nor does it have anything to do with oversight of ethics legislation that may address family members of presidents or vice presidents.”

Gaetz repeated his question, drawing a sharp response from Biden.

Advertisement

“Mr. Gaetz, look me in the eye. You really think that’s appropriate to ask me?” he said. “Of all the people sitting around this table, do you think that’s appropriate to ask me?”

Hunter Biden did not say directly what he was referring to when objecting to the line of questioning. But Gaetz, a staunch defender of former president Donald Trump, has faced several allegations and investigations in recent years. He is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, which is looking into whether he had sex with an underage girl while a member of Congress, the New York Times reported last month.

The inquiry comes a year after the Justice Department decided not to bring charges against Gaetz, who faced allegations that included attending parties involving drug use and frequent sex, following a yearslong federal sex-trafficking investigation, CNN reported.

Gaetz told CNN in February that the Ethics Committee investigation is “payback” for his efforts to oust Kevin McCarthy, the former speaker of the House. At the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, he railed against the probe, calling it “really odd ... because I’m the one screaming loudest for actual ethics reforms.”

After a short back-and-forth, Hunter Biden said he has “been absolutely transparent about my drug use,” adding that he “spoke to you all earlier this morning about that.”

“Was I an addict? Yes, I was an addict. What does that have to do with whether or not you’re going to go forward with an impeachment of my father other than to simply try to embarrass me?” he said.

Advertisement

Gaetz attempted to interject, prompting Hunter Biden to ask, “Why? Why?”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.