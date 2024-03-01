Some cities, states are handling migrant arrivals a different way: Paying for their travel elsewhere

Over the past several months, Illinois, New York, and Denver have all used government funds to pay for some migrants that arrive there to continue traveling if they have another destination in mind. The idea is to help people reach family members or friends who can take them in and bypass already-strained shelter systems to help them find footing in the United States as they pursue any legal right they may have to stay.

The governments deploying such services say their approach stands in stark contrast with the busing campaign by Republican border state governors that has delivered many of the migrants to the doorsteps of Democratic-controlled cities. Instead, officials describe efforts that are organized and tailored to the plans of the individuals traveling.

WASHINGTON — As a number of cities and states nationwide struggle to shoulder the cost of tens of thousands of migrants, a few are trying a different approach: paying for the migrants to continue traveling somewhere else.

Governor Maura Healey’s office said Massachusetts has, on a case-by-case basis, assisted and paid for some migrants to get to family or friends elsewhere, but it’s not a formal or large program.

The programs outside of Massachusetts only divert a fraction of the tens of thousands who have come to those cities, frequently bused in by Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott as a part of his campaign to relocate migrants who cross the US-Mexico border illegally. But the strategy speaks to the broader dilemma confronting officials in Massachusetts and other blue states as they try maintain a welcoming ethos while also being overwhelmed by ballooning costs and local frustrations.

In Illinois, the relocation effort has redirected nearly 3,200 people to the tune of more than $600,000, according to The Chicago Tribune. The city of Chicago estimates more than 35,000 migrants have arrived in total over the last year and a half, with fewer than 13,000 still in shelters, the Tribune reported. A spokesperson for the Illinois governor’s office told the Globe the state estimates the program reduces its shelter population by 10 percent.

“We are trying to turn over every single stone to try to make this work,-ish, because there’s so much that’s out of our control,” Cristina Pacione-Zayas, first deputy chief of staff to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, told the Globe. “We are trying to figure out, with what is in our control, what can we actually take care of and how can we be effective, how can we be efficient, and how can we continue to stand in our values.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s office said since March 2022 through the end of January 2024, its programs have paid for more than 28,500 tickets for migrants to go elsewhere, costing more than $7.5 million.

That’s a fraction of the nearly 180,000 immigrants the office said have come to the city in the past two years, over 113,000 of whom have left the city’s shelters or moved elsewhere.

“New York City, like many cities dealing with this national crisis, has provided support to help these individuals and families reach their final, intended destination,” Adams spokesperson Kayla Mamelak said in a statement. “We’re laser-focused on using intensive case management, re-ticketing, and legal support to help more people move out of shelter as they desire more self-sufficient lives.”

Meanwhile, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston estimated this week that 40 to 60 percent of those who are arriving there are opting to take the city’s funds to continue their travels, according to The Colorado Sun. As of last November, the city had spent almost $4.5 million to send more than 12,000 migrants out of the state, CBS Colorado reported. A Johnston spokesperson said many of the nearly 40,000 migrants who have come to Denver never intended to end up there.

“For those interested in going to another city where they may have family, friends, or better housing and work opportunities, we support that onward travel,” Jordan Fuja said in a statement, urging the federal government to do more to organize the process for migrants.

Local officials insist that their programs to redirect migrants are not equivalent to Abbott’s campaign. Abbott and his Republican supporters, for their part, have argued that their campaign has successfully made blue states feel the effects of border policies.

In an August interview with the Globe, Murad Awawdeh, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, said that groups in New York were confirming that migrants had someone waiting for them before paying for travel, to ensure their safety.

“We’re not sending you somewhere to be stranded somewhere else,” Awawdeh said. “So if we didn’t get confirmation ... we wouldn’t be able to support them because we didn’t want to also be harmful in the way in which Texas is doing that.”

A spokesperson for the Illinois governor’s office described a similar system.

“Support to move on to other locations in Illinois or other states is only offered to those who have specifically requested it, citing family, friends, or other connections that they are trying to reach,” the spokesperson said. “Because of Governor Abbott’s inhumane policy of busing people to freezing cold cities without their consent or knowledge of their destination, many asylum seekers arrive in Illinois despite trying to reach family in other states.”

But the programs have not alleviated the local flashpoints. In Denver, the city is imposing time limits on shelters and scaling back services amid mounting costs. Suburban communities have sought to keep migrants out of their cities. In Chicago, Mayor Johnson has been postponing the imposition of a shelter time limit, as communities grapple with questions of equity among immigrant populations with the resources going toward newly arrived migrants. In New York City, the city’s shelter limits have pushed migrants into limbo as they wait in weeks-long lines for support or re-sheltering.

Massachusetts is considering its own tightening of shelter programs as federal help looks unlikely.

Work permits continue to be one of the biggest requests from local officials, which would allow new migrants to support themselves more quickly. Legal clinics have popped up in all the cities combining nonprofits with support from the Department of Homeland Security to try to get as many migrants as possible permission to legally work, but locals say only so many are eligible.

Pacione-Zayas, of Chicago, noted that the US took in thousands of Ukrainians in crisis when their country was invaded by Russia and it created far less stress for local communities, in part because the federal government created programs to give the Ukrainians status and support. She’d like to see more for new arrivals and the long-term undocumented in the United States, who have been left out of the conversation about the current situation at the border.

“We’ve done this before, how do we build this out further for this moment?” Pacione-Zayas said. “That will help the entire country.”

Mike Damiano of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan.