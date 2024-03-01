Behind the battle over what children can read

But no matter how often moral panics over kids and art backfire, they remain perennial as daisies, and now we find ourselves treated to yet another, this time manifesting as a proxy war waged in school board meetings and children’s bookstores over what children should read and be taught. Both sides demonstrate, in their moral certitude, a fundamental misunderstanding of art and how it works, which is to say: what makes it valuable, particularly to kids.

I came of age in the 1990s under the watchful eye of Tipper Gore’s Parents Music Resource Council , the ostensibly well-meaning folks who brought you such hits as “PARENTAL ADVISORY — EXPLICIT LYRICS” album stickers. Of course, far from achieving Gore’s aim of keeping forbidden music out of the hands of minors, those stickers became veritable stamps of approval for the kids of my generation, as instantly recognizable as any brand logo. If a record didn’t earn the ire of the PMRC, chances were you didn’t want it. As a bonus, the stickers made finding the stuff you weren’t supposed to listen to when flipping through the stacks at a record store quick and easy — get in, get out, and get corrupted. Thanks, Tipper!

Advertisement

It was my good fortune to have parents with very little interest in limiting the scope of my reading, or dictating the books I was “supposed” to read (meaning the ones that offered base affirmation of what my parents already believed). Part of it was they were just too busy paying bills to keep track of what their omnivorously bookish son was reading on a given day — a hands-off approach to parenting that in 2024 would likely be viewed as either criminal negligence (by progressives) or a flouting of God’s will (by conservatives). This, to me, is more an indictment of 2024 than of my parents. In fact, I’d argue that today’s kids, at least as far as their reading is concerned, could benefit from a little more neglect, not to mention a little less certainty from all involved about which books are and are not good for them.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Because my folks didn’t much care what I was reading, I was able to get my hands on my older sister’s copy of “Forever…” by Judy Blume, America’s undisputed heavyweight champ of sneaky-subversive literature. It’s the story of a high school student named Katherine and the loss of her virginity. The book’s reputation as full of sex is deserved; I read it saucer-eyed, cheeks aflame and, yes, nervous about being caught (but this, in part, because the book was supposed to be for girls pretty much exclusively). “Forever…” is as explicit as any Penthouse Forum letter (and yeah, I read those too — thanks Uncle Reggie!) and has been, in the nearly half-century since it was published, regularly banned by school districts and condemned as pornography.

Advertisement

But the problem with actual pornography is not that it’s sexually explicit but that it lies. In porn, sex occurs divorced from any context about what it is to be human in the world. People exist in a ludicrous state of constant arousal, ready to go at the slightest provocation. Relationships don’t matter, except as things to be betrayed for the sake of a cheap thrill. Pornography renders sex as a cartoon — which is precisely what makes it pornography.

Advertisement

“Forever…,” by contrast, takes great care to dramatize the reality — and complexity — of sex. This aspect of the story was, in fact, far more troubling and resonant to me than the actual mechanics of the act itself. What happened with women’s bodies on a regular basis — the mysterious “period” referenced early in the book — that precluded Katherine and Michael having sex for the first time? What was so enormous about sex that made them so hesitant in approaching it? And if an orgasm was the “point” of sex, as I’d heard, why did it seem to somehow render them both senseless and helpless?

Here’s a theory: The reason conservatives continue lighting fires at school board meetings is not because they’re bigots (though some of them may be). It’s because the books progressives are pushing today largely aren’t art; they’re propaganda — thin, didactic narratives intended to instruct rather than enlighten. They are, in other words, artless.

The only test I know, as an artist, to determine whether a given thing should be called art is simply whether or not it’s honest. Art doesn’t advocate or condemn; it illustrates. Above all it does not instruct, which is the thing we get wrong, over and over, each time we start thinking it’s a good idea to get elbow-deep in determining what children read.

Like all real art, “Forever…” simply attempts to be honest about the world and leaves plenty of space for us to draw our own conclusions about the truths it dramatizes. It shows us, in broad strokes, the truth about sex: that it can be wondrous, and it can be terrible, and it can be boring; that it involves, inevitably, both our bodies and our souls; that it bonds us in perpetuity and can make us hate each other; that it ruins empires and irrevocably alters our individual lives. These are, seemingly, important things for kids to know about an aspect of life to which they will soon graduate — whether their parents like it or not.

Advertisement

Which brings us to this true thing about the world: Our children do not belong to us. We are responsible to and for them, but it is not our right, nor even within our ability, to determine who they are or will become. And anyway, who gave us the idea that this was our job to begin with? Do we really believe our judgment is so unassailable, our beliefs so indubitably correct, our understanding of life so comprehensive that it’s our place to determine for other people — whether those people are our children or not — what they may and may not read?

Ron Currie, the author of four novels, lives in Maine.