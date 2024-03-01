Why Democrats need to win Congress

Or consider if the river in your town, which you and your neighbors have relied on for generations for fishing, recreation, and agriculture, was suddenly full of chemicals because a newly-built industrial plant uses that waterway as a dumping ground, and no federal authority had the power to stop it.

Imagine finding out that a life-saving medication you depend on for a rare heart condition was suddenly taken off the market – not by the Food and Drug Administration, which approved the drug, but by a federal judge in Florida who objects to the fact that the drug was developed with the use of stem cell research.

Or picture opening up your latest bank statement to find hundreds of dollars in repeat overdraft fees because you couldn’t quite make ends meet last month, and your bank balance fell in the red for less than 48 hours between paychecks.

These may be hypotheticals, but they could become real in the very near future – even sooner if control of Congress falls into the hands of Republicans, who are on a mission to roll back the power of federal agencies and know that they have GOP-appointed federal judges and a conservative Supreme Court champing at the bit to help them.

With the feverish coverage of the race for the White House, it’s easy to forget that control of both the US House and Senate are up for grabs in November. But they are, and the stakes could not be higher: Only Congress has the power to push back on this concerted crusade to strip federal agencies of their power.

Just look at recent court rulings that have weakened clean water protections, rolled back voting rights, and made it harder for regulators to curb greenhouse gas emissions. All of these challenges to federal agency power had the backing of conservative interests, and the blessing of Republican-appointed judges.

If voters want lawmakers to shore up the federal laws that empower agencies to keep our air clean, our waters safe, our financial institutions honest, and our democracy intact, they can’t let the GOP control either congressional chamber – let alone both.

So why doesn’t it feel like congressional Democrats are campaigning with that type of urgency?

Some lawmakers, like Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, seem to understand the existential threat the upcoming elections pose.

“Conservatives are getting two bites at every apple,” she told the Globe’s editorial board last week. “They block legislation in Congress, and if the legislation manages to go through, they have an extremist Supreme Court that has just jumped the guardrails with its willingness to substitute its own judgment for the judgment of Congress and of the agencies that are actually doing the work. It threatens our entire constitutional structure.”

If Democrats need fodder for the campaign trail, they need only look at the Supreme Court’s current docket.

Between now and the end of June, the justices will decide if judges have the power to supersede the authority of experts at the FDA and roll back access to the abortion pill mifepristone. It will decide the fate of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Warren’s brainchild and the agency that has curbed predatory financial practices for more than a decade. And it could give judges much broader authority to substitute their own judgment in the place of experts at agencies who make decisions that can affect our health, our businesses, our environment, our privacy and more.

Don’t like this outcome? To quote former president Barack Obama: “Don’t boo. Vote!”

“Congress can make Roe v. Wade the law of the land,” Warren said at the Globe editorial board meeting. “Congress can reinvigorate the Voting Rights Act and strengthen and expand it. Congress can empower the agencies. It takes a functional Congress, and so long as the Republicans and Donald Trump are in control of the House of Representatives, we don’t have a functional Congress.”

Only voters can restore that function. And only voters can ensure that Trump is not returned to the White House, where he would have the opportunity to add more far-right jurists to the federal bench. But they can only do it if Biden and Democratic congressional candidates make that case, and loudly. What are they waiting for?

