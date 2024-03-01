With Riley stepping down, DESE board has crucial decision to make

Re “State education chief Riley leaving next month” (Metro, Feb. 16): Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley served in one of the most difficult times in education but always kept his focus on students. As commissioner he prioritized key initiatives such as diversifying the educator workforce, because he knew from his experience in Lawrence Public Schools that educator diversity is a key lever for student success.
The COVID-19 pandemic acutely affected economically disadvantaged students and students of color by exacerbating existing inequalities and widening achievement gaps. Demographics will continue to shift, with students of color soon making up 50 percent of the student population and Latinos accounting for the largest share. With Riley’s departure, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s board will be faced with a critical decision in its selection of a new commissioner.
A diverse slate of candidates should be a given, along with a selection committee that is both diverse and culturally competent and a board that supports and sets up the commissioner for success. As board seats become available, the Healey administration should prioritize increasing the racial, linguistic, and experiential diversity of the current Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. If we do not have a board that reflects the totality of who our students are, then it is unlikely that a candidate for commissioner who prioritizes our most vulnerable students will be able to accomplish what he or she sets out to do.
Amanda Fernandez
CEO and founder
Latinos for Education
Boston
The writer completed a five-year term on the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in 2022.