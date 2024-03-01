With Riley stepping down, DESE board has crucial decision to make

Re “State education chief Riley leaving next month” (Metro, Feb. 16): Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley served in one of the most difficult times in education but always kept his focus on students. As commissioner he prioritized key initiatives such as diversifying the educator workforce, because he knew from his experience in Lawrence Public Schools that educator diversity is a key lever for student success.

The COVID-19 pandemic acutely affected economically disadvantaged students and students of color by exacerbating existing inequalities and widening achievement gaps. Demographics will continue to shift, with students of color soon making up 50 percent of the student population and Latinos accounting for the largest share. With Riley’s departure, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s board will be faced with a critical decision in its selection of a new commissioner.