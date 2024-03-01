fb-pixelDedham 'no' vote on migrant aid is unsurprising but still crushing Skip to main content
Dedham ‘no’ vote on migrant aid is unsurprising but still crushing

Updated March 1, 2024, 50 minutes ago
The former Victory Grille in Dedham is being used to prepare meals for 400 people sheltered in the hotel next door.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Re “Rift erupts in Dedham over rejected bid to expand meal service for migrants” (Page A1, Feb. 26): No one should be surprised that some people in Dedham voted not to let a group that was helping migrants expand their service to help many more.

The thinking by many folks these days is: Stop giving “these people” something for free. Never mind that those being assisted had to leave their homes and flee for their lives.

It is a very small person who can’t put themselves in someone else’s shoes.

Mary Ann Carnes

Hingham

