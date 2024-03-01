Dedham ‘no’ vote on migrant aid is unsurprising but still crushing

Re “Rift erupts in Dedham over rejected bid to expand meal service for migrants” (Page A1, Feb. 26): No one should be surprised that some people in Dedham voted not to let a group that was helping migrants expand their service to help many more.

The thinking by many folks these days is: Stop giving “these people” something for free. Never mind that those being assisted had to leave their homes and flee for their lives.

It is a very small person who can’t put themselves in someone else’s shoes.