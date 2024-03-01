He helped lead Trump’s 2020 Mass. bid. Now he’s MAGA-ed out.

I served as vice chair of Massachusetts for Trump 2020. I tried to be the proverbial good soldier for the Massachusetts Republican Party in the last general election, but I saw the MAGA movement and its extremism far too close over those months. I came to reject the Trump campaign and the inhumanity, isolationism, denialism, conspiracy theories, and virtual deification of the candidate by far too many of the supporters. Yet I persevered through election night 2020. The insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, was the death knell of my support for Donald Trump and his perpetual tragedy.

Primary night 2024 will bring the closure of my tenure as a member of the Massachusetts Republican State Committee after 17 years. I am a disciple of Ronald Reagan, yet my not so Grand Old Party is no longer his, nor even that of George Bush 41 or 43, much less Mitt Romney (or Charlie Baker).