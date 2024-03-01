Ask anyone in US manufacturing: State of the industry is a grave concern

Re “Can we bring back manufacturing to the US?” (Business, Feb. 26). I listened to the “Say More” podcast about Rachel Slade’s book “Making It in America” and read the edited excerpt of host Shirley Leung’s conversation with the author. I could not agree more with Slade’s message. I’ve been trying to get that message across to people for a long time.

Those of us who work in the industry, as I do, realize the fundamental fragility and the sparseness of manufacturers for many essential things that we use every day. We have given the golden goose away by sending important manufacturing processes overseas. In doing so, not only have we facilitated the training of others to do the work we once did, but we also have failed to prepare generations within our own country to continue to perform specialized types of work.