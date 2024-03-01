Campbell’s beef puts Milton in the soup

The practical reason the law is so vital ought to be self-evident by now. Housing prices in Massachusetts are out of control and have created a serious economic burden. A major root cause of the undersupply is restrictive local zoning in places like Milton, which for decades has made it inordinately difficult to construct enough of the kind of apartment buildings that the state needs.

Milton was the first town to flout the law — making the response of officials like Campbell especially significant, since it will set precedent and tell other potential scofflaws what to expect.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell took an important step for Massachusetts’ future on Tuesday, suing the town of Milton in a bid to force it to comply with a crucial new housing law. Her lawsuit asks a state court to declare that Milton must obey that legislation, the MBTA Communities Act, which requires municipalities surrounding Boston to alter their zoning to allow more housing construction.

In addition to exacerbating the housing shortage, those zoning rules have also deepened the state’s socioeconomic segregation. When the only housing it’s possible to build in large swathes of Massachusetts are single-family homes on large lots, it’s unsurprising their residents tend to be people who can afford single-family homes on large lots.

As Campbell’s lawsuit notes, the state has tried voluntary programs to coax towns into allowing more multifamily housing. But few have, and in 2021 the Legislature passed a law requiring towns served by the MBTA to zone for denser housing around transit. Milton is in violation of that law after voters there rejected in February a rezoning plan, and the state is keen to make an example of the town to send a message to other communities that might be considering defiance of the law.

Milton is required to zone for 2,461 new housing units. The number actually constructed will almost certainly be far fewer, but every new condo or apartment building helps.

Even if there weren’t such strong reasons for Campbell to intervene, though, her lawsuit also defends an important principle — that the state can, in fact, trump local zoning bylaws, because the Legislature has “supreme power in zoning matters,” as the Supreme Judicial Court ruled in the 1970s. The suit provides an opportunity for the courts to reaffirm the state’s primacy.

The alternative — in which towns could simply do as they please — would unleash chaos and make it much harder for the state to do anything about its rising housing costs. There’s about 100 years of proof, up to and including Milton’s “no” vote last month, that the suburbs are not going to allow more housing simply out of the goodness of their hearts.

There’s still time for Milton to approve a new plan that meets the law’s requirements, and that is undoubtedly the best resolution. Other communities, including Brookline and Lexington, have successfully rezoned to meet the law’s requirements. But if Campbell’s lawsuit is successful, and the town remains in violation, the state could conceivably seek to impose a new zoning plan — which could end up being far more objectionable to the town than whatever it develops on its own.

The objections to more housing density in Milton are largely the same as in other suburbs: that more housing will mean more traffic, or put more kids in schools. But people have to live somewhere. The MBTA law attempts to spread that burden equitably, requiring towns in Eastern Massachusetts to zone for different amounts of housing depending on their size and MBTA service levels. Campbell’s lawsuit is a necessary step to make sure cities and towns comply with a crucial law — and to reaffirm that local control has limits.

