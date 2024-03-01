The Red Sox’ best asset may be Alex Cora, but he sure sounds as if he’s at a crossroads

But the best asset may eventually be their best export, too.

Good thing they have a manager long on experience and heavy with patience, a leader in Alex Cora who might just be their best asset in holding this all together.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Spring training is still young, but nothing here at Fenway South has altered the narrative around these fragile, frugal Red Sox. With a roster light on star power and heavy on cost-effectiveness, this team is going to need an awful lot to go right to avoid a third consecutive last-place finish.

Cora, 48, begins the season in the final year of his contract, with no indication of an extension coming anytime soon. Rather, he seems willing, maybe even content, to work without the contract safety net, secure in the knowledge he would be quite the attractive target on the managerial free agent market. One more harsh reality of all this constant rebuilding is that it might lead to Cora’s departure at season’s end.

That’s if Cora even wants to keep managing. From his first interview session upon arriving in Fort Myers to a chat before Friday’s game at the Twins, Cora has been up front about the challenge of missing family time with his two young sons and college-aged daughter, how a position that requires “24 hours, seven days a week” pulls him away from them.

“It’s not an easy job,” he said. “And it’s getting tougher. I think there’s more in life than baseball.

“I lived it when I retired [from playing]. That first year was great. I traveled the world, spent time with my daughter, and it was good. Now, this offseason was really good. We went from New Hampshire to Costa Rica to Miami, we did a lot of stuff. They skied in New Hampshire, we saw the volcanoes in Costa Rica and ended up in Puerto Rico.

“It’s not the job or the contract or the Red Sox or whatever, it’s where we’re at. To be part of it would be fun.”

Cora’s newfound perspective was partly rooted in how tired, both mentally and physically, he was by the end of last season. But it’s also a nod to how much the organization has changed since he first arrived. From the heady big-spending Dave Dombrowski days that helped Cora manage his way to a 2018 World Series title, these currently constructed Sox, be it Chaim Bloom or Craig Breslow making decisions, just don’t operate the same way. It’s not what Cora signed up for.

Not that it would be easy to leave, given the way the Red Sox stood by him, rehiring Cora in 2021 following his one-year suspension by Major League Baseball for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. But he earned the second chance for what he’d accomplished in his initial two-year stint from 2018-19.

Now? It all feels different. There Cora was, talking on that first day of camp like someone looking ahead to a different personal future. A sampling:

“Last year was a tough one on me. I’ve got to be honest. The season took a toll on me. Mentally, physically, it was tough.”

“I’m not going to manage 10 more years, I’ll tell you that. I don’t see myself being like Tito [Francona] or Tony [La Russa], you know?”

“I envision myself doing other stuff in the game, with the family, back home in Puerto Rico. But I don’t want this season to be about me. It’s about the Boston Red Sox and how we need to bounce back to be better to play in October.”

“Obviously it’s something that’s going to come up through the season and I respect that, but I really don’t want to talk too much about it, because this is where I am. I love it here. I appreciate everything this organization has done with me and my family.”

Cora hasn’t lost his touch with players, even if said players are less Mookie Betts and more Bobby Dalbec. Amazingly, only one player remains from that 2018 championship roster, and let’s be honest, the Red Sox had almost no choice in re-signing Rafael Devers to a long-term contract, needing some evidence for fans that the surrender represented in the departures of Betts, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogearts, David Price, Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi et al was not entirely complete.

Cora remains, and to many of the young, developing players on the roster, he is the glue that holds this paper-and-chewing-gum contraption together.

As mercurial first baseman Triston Casas put it to me, “He’s the right man for the job. He’s the backbone of the org for sure.”

Casas was one of the team’s few bright spots last year. The 23-year-old finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting after batting .263 with 24 home runs.

As someone with an unusual personality, Casas appreciates and respects Cora’s extensive résumé.

“He’s been in so many high-pressure situations throughout his career and his life,” Casas said. “He sets a great example every day as to what he’s expecting, and it’s never results, it’s all about accountability, it’s all about effort and attitude.

“And he does those things really well regardless of whether we win or whether we lose. He’s always keeping a level head.

“He always wants us to do well. He has our backs and I think all of us feed off his lead at the helm. We’re going to keep doing that until the wheels fall off.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.