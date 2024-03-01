Luca Palermo paces Andover to dominant Division 1 first-round win over Marshfield

ANDOVER — The champions of the toughest league in the state flexed their muscles Friday night in their state tournament debut.
Led by sophomore Luca Palermo’s dominant double-double of 30 points and 11 rebounds, eighth-seeded Andover, the MVC Large champions, countered an early challenge from No. 40 Marshfield with a breathtaking display over the final three quarters to run away with a 76-54 victory in a Division 1 first-round matchup.
As it happens, the Golden Warriors (16-5) will host MVC rival and No. 9 Lowell in the Round of 16 Tuesday (TBA), and on the other side of the bracket, MVC rivals Lawrence and Central Catholic are also slated to clash next Monday.
Advertisement
“You see the scores, and the MVC is playing pretty well,” said Andover coach Dave Fazio, who is up to 520 wins over 35 seasons.
“You don’t want to be the guy that loses to an opponent outside our league. I saw what Lawrence did, I saw what Central did, I watched Lowell, and I didn’t want to be that guy to lose.”
Marshfield (11-11) hung tough early with Gio Joseph (17 points), Matt Ellwood (11 points), Jake Brilliant (9 points), and James Molloy (8 points) leading the charge, but Andover’s size advantage proved to be the difference.
The Golden Warriors expanded a 37-28 halftime lead to 49-33 midway through the third quarter and coasted. With Palermo at the forefront of the attack, Andover grabbed 38 rebounds and tallied 20 assists with 11 3-pointers.
“Their physicality really beat us,” said Marshfield coach Bob Fisher, who recorded the 696th win of his career in a preliminary-round thriller against Lynn English. “We played well in the first half, but their physicality down the stretch was the difference.”