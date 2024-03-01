Luca Palermo paces Andover to dominant Division 1 first-round win over Marshfield

ANDOVER — The champions of the toughest league in the state flexed their muscles Friday night in their state tournament debut.

Led by sophomore Luca Palermo’s dominant double-double of 30 points and 11 rebounds, eighth-seeded Andover, the MVC Large champions, countered an early challenge from No. 40 Marshfield with a breathtaking display over the final three quarters to run away with a 76-54 victory in a Division 1 first-round matchup.

As it happens, the Golden Warriors (16-5) will host MVC rival and No. 9 Lowell in the Round of 16 Tuesday (TBA), and on the other side of the bracket, MVC rivals Lawrence and Central Catholic are also slated to clash next Monday.