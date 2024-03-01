Boston College women’s basketball breaks 10-game skid, beats North Carolina

BC (12-18, 4-13 Atlantic Coast) played only six players, but never trailed against the Tar Heels (18-11, 10-7), building a 9-point first quarter lead and leading by 18 before a 17-3 run brought North Carolina within 73-69 with 2:01 left. The Eagles made enough free throws down the stretch, however, to beat UNC for the first time since 2020.

The Boston College women’s basketball team ended its 10-game losing streak on Senior Night, beating North Carolina, 78-74, at Conte Forum on Thursday.

JoJo Lacey had her best game in a BC uniform, pouring in a career-high 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds. T’yana Todd and Teya Sidberry each added 13 points, with Sidberry and Dontavia Waggoner also collecting eight boards each.

BC hit a season-high 10 3-pointers and, despite being one of the weaker defensive teams in Division 1, limited North Carolina to 35.6 percent shooting from the field.

The Eagles visit Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon to close out the season.