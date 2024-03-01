Playing alongside Brandon Carlo helps Mason Lohrei shore up his defensive game

Carlo, a steady, stay-at-home anchor on the Bruins defense corps, has the frame needed to eat up pucks and snuff out scoring chances at 6 feet 5 inches and 217 pounds.

At first glance, Brandon Carlo and Mason Lohrei look to have similar profiles on the ice.

But the tale of the tape is usually where the comparison ends between the blue liners, especially when Lohrei gets the puck on his stick.

”It’s crazy seeing a guy that big be that mobile,” Carlo said. “The way that he moves around guys and just makes that extra move along the blue line when he’s the last man back — it’s fun to see. I don’t know if I would dream of doing that as much. But I love watching it.”

Lohrei’s candidacy as a future power-play quarterback was on display Thursday in the Bruins’ 5-4 win over the Golden Knights.

The 23-year-old Lohrei mercifully ended the Bruins’ run of overtime contests at six straight with his fourth goal of the season. He uncorked a one-timer from the right circle on the man-advantage that beat Vegas goalie Adin Hill through the five-hole at 15:23 of the third period to give the Bruins the lead for good.

The Bruins would welcome Lohrei’s ability to ferry pucks to the net and orchestrate Grade A chances when activating off the blue line. But if the 2020 second-round pick wants to stick around the NHL ranks, he’ll need to take a page out of Carlo’s book and shore up his defensive game.

Now in his third call-up with Boston, Lohrei has impressed coach Jim Montgomery over this latest stint (4 points in five games, 19:09 ATOI) with his ability to get past poor shifts or games quickly.

”In this league, if you have an average or subpar game, that next game you’ve got to get it back right away,” Montgomery said after Thursday’s win. “And I thought he did that for us tonight. I really liked his response.”

Some growing pains were to be expected for an offensive-minded defenseman like Lohrei, who made the switch from forward when he was 16 years old.

But with Hampus Lindholm still out with a lower-body injury, the Bruins have thrust Lohrei into regular minutes alongside Carlo.

Over their last five games together, the Lohrei-Carlo pairing has logged 50:16 of five-on-five ice time, with just 13.7 percent of faceoffs set in the offensive zone. But even with those heavy D-zone reps, the Bruins have outscored opponents, 4-2, over that time.

Montgomery stressed Carlo’s communication and “positive reinforcement” on the ice as a useful resource for a rookie like Lohrei. And after years of playing alongside a puck-mover in Torey Krug, Carlo has welcomed the chance to play with another offensively gifted defenseman.

“I’ve always loved playing with guys who move the puck well,” said Carlo. “I think there are things that he can help me with, with moving the puck out of the zone, and then vice versa — I’d like to try and help him on the rush reads and whatnot defensively. I think we’re a very good match.”

Lohrei’s poise has been evident to Carlo since he earned his first call-up in early November. But to thrive at this level, consistency is the name of the game. And alongside Carlo, Lohrei seems to be finding some equilibrium.

“His approach to the game is great,” Carlo said. “I think his confidence has definitely always shown, but his calmness at times defensively has been great.

“I feel like we’re not trying to run out of position as much and we’re reading off of each other better. So just with those reads, I feel like he’s doing a lot better of a job.”

McLaughlin up

The Bruins recalled forward Marc McLaughlin from Providence on an emergency basis. The North Billerica native and former Boston College captain has appeared in 53 games with Providence this season, totaling 6 goals and 5 assists ... Montgomery was pleased with the play of the fourth line of Jesper Boqvist, Jakub Lauko, and Justin Brazeau Thursday. The Bruins held a 17-2 edge in shot attempts during their 8:04 of five-on-five reps ... Boqvist scored his fourth goal of the season but Montgomery was encouraged by the play of Lauko, who set up Boqvist’s tally after getting scratched the previous two games. “Really happy with Lauko,” Montgomery noted. “I thought it was probably his best all-around game of the year and what we saw a lot from him — game in and game out — last year.”

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.