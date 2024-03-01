The Bruins need more from their best players, something a deadline deal might not be able to fix

Their game is dull and out of synch. Their best players, including too many of their top six forwards, are far from being their best players. Their goaltending too often doesn’t deliver big or timely saves. The backline six or seven are soft. Their special teams, most nights, toggle between the bland and the outright bad.

T-minus one week from the NHL trade deadline (3 p.m. next Friday), the Bruins have won but four of their last 12 games. That’s not a fluke. It’s what the Bruins are right now, a bunch of guys searching to regain their pluck ‘n’ strut.

If there is a cure, beyond GM Don Sweeney fixing all those issues with some multidimensional deadline wizardry, it didn’t make itself apparent in Thursday’s firewagon 5-4 win over the Cup-defending Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden.

The Bruins once again built a sizeable lead (3-0 in the opening 17 minutes) and once again turned what should have been a comfortable stroll to victory — perhaps one that would provide them with a foothold to get out of their ongoing fog — into a needless nailbiter.

The good news: for the first time in a fortnight, they managed to end their night’s work at the conclusion of three periods, thus avoiding becoming one of three teams in NHL history to have played in seven consecutive overtimes. Getting in and out in 60 minutes has become, well, a challenge for the century-old franchise.

Sweeney is shopping, albeit with minimal capital beyond what he has on his Boston/Providence rosters. At this point, the draft cupboard’s hinges have been worn thin. He has picks he can yield, but he’s dealt those at times when his team has looked a player or two away from being a true Cup contender. That’s not how this team looks. Not right now.

During an interview that aired on radio rightsholder 98.5 The Sports Hub after the first intermission Thursday night, the ninth-year GM sounded generally pleased with what he has witnessed to this point in the season. Without being specific, Sweeney also acknowledged areas he’d “like to address,” said it “remains to be seen” if he could find answers in the coming days, and that he wanted to be careful about “overpromising and underdelivering.”

Forever the same ol’ Dealin’ Don, unwilling to share any of the deep, dark Causeway St. secrets here at crunch time. Like Sylvester, Sweeney wouldn’t offer a hint of Tweety Bird’s whereabouts if the feathers were flying out of his mouth, nostrils, and ears.

There is a Part 2 of Sweeney’s interview to come — likely Saturday night when the Bruins face the Islanders in Elmont, N.Y. — and maybe Sweeney will spill the trade beans then. The chance of that is in lockstep with owner Jeremy Jacobs at the same time announcing he will roll back the 9.5 percent price increase to next year’s season tickets that were announced on Monday.

There is never any equivocation when it comes to asking Black and Gold fans to pony up more… and more… and…. more.

It was Morgan Geekie who led the “best players” category vs. the VGK. The 25-year-old Manitoban good guy picked up his first career hat trick. Jesper Boqvist and rookie backliner Mason Lohrei added the other strikes. Prior to this year, none of the three had ever played a game for the Boston Bruins.

Which is also to say, none of the roster regulars, including high-priced vets, put a puck in the net. That’s familiar. Many of the regulars struggled to score for the entire month of February. Outcome: a wishy-washy, uh-oh, 4-3-5 month. As noted, it’s who they are right now.

This can be, and often is, an exciting time of year. Sweeney and staff have done some astute, crafty deadline dealing in years past, including big-time acquisitions for Rick Nash, Hampus Lindholm (still sidelined by the way), and last year’s haul of Tyler Bertuzzi, Garnet Hathaway, and Dmitriy Orlov. Only Lindholm stuck.

Sweeney made an attempt to secure veteran UFA Patrick Kane at mid-season, but the prolific winger opted instead to sign with the Red Wings. Kane now has posted 31 points in 29 games with the Detroit Red Wings. Those numbers would have looked pretty good here, especially in a February gone fallow.

Geekie’s performance on Thursday, when he increased his output to 13-17–30 (career highs for goals and points), was a poignant reminder that the NHL’s best, potentially most impactful deals are typically done in the dead of summer rather than the chaos of the deadline. The UFA market, remember, is how the Bruins in 2006 landed Zdeno Chara.

July free agency is about roster building, and setting a franchise’s foundation.

Deadline dealing is about augmenting rosters with hired hands and, in some cases, attempting to salvage a season.

Originally a Canes draft pick, Geekie was in search of a career reboot after not being offered a contract extension in Seattle after two seasons with the Kraken. Sweeney stepped up with a two-year deal for a total $4m payout, landing a guy at a budget price who is a young, solid two-way performer who can contribute up and down the lineup.

“It’s been great,” Geekie said prior to leaving the Garden after his three-goal night. “Obviously, it’s a storied franchise, you know what you are walking into with the people who’ve come before me… there’s a camaraderie you don’t get everywhere. It’s all I could ask for and more.”

The deadline is here, and it’s clear the Bruins need to ask for more from the players on hand and from whomever else might walk through the door in the next few days.

Based on February, the ask may be too big for anyone to answer.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.