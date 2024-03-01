Burlington’s Cedric Rodriguez hits his marks in Division 2 first-round win vs. Whitman-Hanson

“Everyone on our team can shoot, so it’s deadly,” said senior Cedric Rodriguez. “We take a bunch of shots every day at practice and that hard work is paying off.”

The 12th-seeded Red Devils buried 13 3-pointers and used pristine ball movement to roll by No. 21 Whitman-Hanson, 73-54. Burlington (15-6) has won 14 of 16 as it advances to play defending state finalist Mansfield in the second round.

Rodriguez, the program’s all-time scoring leader, set the tone early by scoring 24 of his game-high 31 points in the first half. The 6-foot-5-inch forward splashed three long balls in the opening quarter before using his size advantage to score on the block and clean up misses. The Red Devils led, 33-24, at halftime.

Whitman-Hanson directed their defense toward Rodriguez in the second half, and he let his teammates take over. Lefthanded point guard Jaden Brehm (14 points) canned three long balls, Don Teguia (10 points) added two, and Matt Gray (11 points) chipped in another as Burlington built a commanding 59-42 lead.

“That’s us, we shoot,” said Burlington coach Phil Conners.

Midway through the fourth, Burlington whipped passes around the key. The ball moved freely and quickly, ending up in Brehm’s hands on the left wing. He wasted no time releasing the shot, swishing his fourth and final 3-pointer.

Conners admitted the high-level offensive execution is only possible because of Rodriguez, who was named Middlesex League MVP on Wednesday and is closing in on 1,400 career points. When Rodriguez can’t be stopped one-on-one, defenses are lost in rotation and open shots become available for others.

“The whole goal of our offense is to get teams in rotation,” said Conners. “When they can’t guard Cedric, that is great for us because he gets double-teamed. He’s the key for all we do.”

The Panthers (16-7) trailed from the opening tip and never got closer than eight points. Sophomore Isaiah Bean-Brittain led Whitman-Hanson with 15 points and Caleb Baker added 14.



