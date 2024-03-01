Celtics pull away from the Mavericks to push winning streak into double digits

The Celtics were once again overwhelming, regaining control with Jayson Tatum’s powerful third quarter and eventually coasting to a 138-110 win, their 10th in a row.

For part of Friday night, it appeared as if the Mavericks might at least give the Celtics a tense late-game scenario to navigate. Dallas clawed back from a double-digit deficit and pulled within 2 points early in the third quarter, but the pressure they Mavericks provided turned out to be fleeting.

The Celtics haven’t been tested very often during their powerful winning streak. Opponents have tended to burst when the Celtics decided it was time to make them burst.

After scoring just 2 points in the opening quarter, Tatum finished with a team-high 32. But it was another balanced effort, with Jaylen Brown scoring 25 points, Kristaps Porzingis contributing 24, and seven players finishing in double figures. Boston (47-12) connected on 21 of 43 3-pointers (48.8 percent).

Luka Doncic had a powerful start for Dallas and eventually finished with 37 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. But he didn’t have much help. The Mavericks were just 9 of 34 from beyond the arc (26.5 percent).

On the first possession of the game, Doncic effortlessly backed his way into the paint and converted a layup, a sign of things to come from him. But his dominant first half really just kept the Mavericks within striking distance, because the Celtics’ first half was flammable.

Porzingis took the lead early, posting up Doncic and Kyrie Irving on separate possessions and getting two free throws and a layup. He also sprayed a pair of 3-pointers, giving him 10 points in the game’s first 3 minutes, 30 seconds.

Tatum hardly touched the ball during his first five-minute stint, but the extra attention he drew was helpful anyway. Jrue Holiday connected on a pair of off-balance 3-pointers, and he and Porzingis started the game a combined 7 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Tatum and Brown create matchups headaches, so when the others are shooting this efficiently, opponents have no real chance.

Tatum checked out for less than two minutes midway through the first quarter and did not sit again during the first half. The Celtics have clearly been looking for opportunities to build up his workload recently, probably to prepare him for demanding playoff games, although coach Joe Mazzulla has been a bit cagey when asked about the situation.

Regardless, Tatum’s start was imperfect. He committed four first-half turnovers and did not convert a shot until the seven-minute mark of the second quarter. That mid-range jumper did ignite a brief streak in which he made four field goals in a row over a stretch of 1:42 to give Boston a 52-44 lead.

After Doncic poured in 16 first-quarter points, the Celtics began to send more defenders his way. But he mostly shrugged and began finding open teammates, dishing out six second-quarter assists. He went to halftime with 23 points, too, helping Dallas pull within 66-59 at the break. But his teammates missed far too many wide-open 3-pointers against a team that leaves little margin for error.

Tatum found a rhythm at the start of the third quarter by draining consecutive 3-pointers, but the Mavericks kept pushing with Doncic delivering precise, flashy passes to open teammates. Doncic found Irving with a no-look bounce pass for a fast-break layup and then lofted an alley-oop to Dereck Lively that made it 77-74 with 7:20 left.

But after the Mavericks pulled within 2 on P.J. Washington’s third 3-pointer of the quarter, the Celtics answered just as they have so often this season. They regained control with an 8-0 burst that included put-backs by Porzingis and Al Horford. Tatum added two more 3-pointers and tallied 16 points in the quarter, helping Boston take a 102-90 lead to the fourth.

Tatum finally got a break to start that period, and the Celtics kept rolling without him. Brown hit a 360-degree layup and a 3-pointer, expanding the lead to 17 points and all but finishing off Dallas.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.