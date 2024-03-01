High school sports photos: What you might have missed in the state tournaments so far

With the MIAA and NEPSAC tournaments underway for dozens of hockey and basketball teams across the state, it’s easy to miss some of the action. By highlighting work submitted through the Globe’s new high school sports photography program, we’d like to help catch you up. Students who would like to take part in this free photojournalism program need only start by filling out this general interest form. For more information, please contact Globe Sports multiplatform editor John Vitti at john.vitti@globe.com. The Governor's Academy fan section cheers on its boys' basketball team during its NEPSAC Class B quarterfinal game at Brooks on Feb. 28, 2024. Brooks won the game, 54-30. ANDY JIANG/THE GOVERNOR'S ACADEMY Canton senior Zaza Francoeur is all smiles after a convincing 63-47 win over visiting Stoughton in the MIAA Division 2 boys' basketball tournament on Feb. 29, 2024. Mekhala Costello/Canton High School Eighth-grader Ella Skeiber scores during Pembroke's 5-0 win over visiting Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake in their MIAA Division 2 girls' hockey game at Hobomock Arena on Feb 29, 2024. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School Hanover goalie Gracyn Monahan stood tall during a 2-1 loss to Canton in their MIAA Division 2 girls' hockey game, Feb. 29, 2024, at Metropolis Rink in Canton. Mekhala Costello/Canton High School Anthony Desimone of St. John's (Shrewsbury) awaits a faceoff late in what ended up being a 3-2 overtime victory over Central Catholic in the MIAA Division 1 boys' hockey tournament on Feb. 28, 2024, at New England Sports Center in Marlborough. EMILY OLCOTT/SAINT BERNARD'S HIGH SCHOOL Canton High School freshman Cam Guerschuny celebrates his second-period goal in a 6-1 win over visiting North Attleborough in an MIAA Division 2 boys' hockey tournament game Feb. 28, 2024, at Metropolis Rink. Mekhala Costello/Canton High School The Dennis-Yarmouth (left) and Nauset girls' hockey teams shake hands following their MIAA Division 2 girls' hockey game Feb. 28, 2024, at Charles Moore Arena in Orleans. Nauset advanced with a 6-1 victory. HANNA THORNTON/DENNIS-YARMOUTH REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL Senior Matt Delcore, who scored 30 points, celebrates with Pembroke's fan section at the end of a 79-67 victory over visiting Weston in the MIAA Division 3 boys' basketball tournament on Feb. 28, 2024. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School The Bridgewater-Raynham boys' basketball team stands for the national anthem before defeating visiting Shrewsbury, 84-65, in the MIAA Division 1 tournament on Feb 26, 2024. JJ PIERRE/BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM HIGH The Notre Dame Academy (Worcester) bench celebrates a layup by senior Maddie Dugan during a 50-41 over visiting Lynn Classical in the MIAA Division 3 girls' basketball tournament on Feb. 26, 2024. Erika Larson/Notre Dame Academy (Worcester) Junior Teagan Swint scored a game-high 35 points to help Newton North to a 57-50 comeback victory over visiting St. john's (Shrewsbury) in a MIAA Division 1 boys' basketball tournament game on Feb. 29, 2024. SAM DANIS/NEWTON NORTH HIGH SCHOOL Senior captain Erica Hills (left) provides lockdown defense on Saugus’s Peyton DiBiasio during host Dover-Sherborn's 60-34 victory in the MIAA Division 3 girls' basketball tournament on Feb. 29, 2024. SEBASTIAN HUSSAR/DOVER-SHERBORN HIGH SCHOOL Medway senior Henry Easton in action during an MIAA Division 4 boys' hockey tournament game on Feb. 28, 2024, at Pirelli Arena in Franklin. Ashland advanced with a 3-0 victory. Audrey Durgin/Medway High School Davontae Stewart (back) and Jeyden Espinal (3) late in Durfee's 70-67 loss to visiting Beverly in the MIAA Division 1 boys' basketball tournament on Feb. 27, 2024. JJ PIERRE/BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM HIGH Governor's Academy seniors Julia St. Laurent (23), Makayla Moriarty (13), and Fiona Neilon (20) pose during a media day photo session prior to the NEPSAC Class B girls' basketball quarterfinals. ANDY JIANG/THE GOVERNOR'S ACADEMY Melrose junior John Arens (11) roars as senior Connor Brophy (10) rises after drawing a foul from Marblehead senior Ryan Commoss during their MIAA Division 2 preliminary-round tourney game Feb. 28, 2024, at Melrose High. Marblehead advanced with a 67-64 victory and will next face Leominster on March 1. Daniel Murphy/Melrose High School
John Vitti can be reached at
john.vitti@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeVitti.