Blazing-fast Jarren Duran believes he can add something to his game — more speed

Duran is working on being faster, adjusting his stride so he runs in a straighter line.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jarren Duran was one of the fastest players in the major leagues last season, his sprint speed ranking in the 96th percentile.

Duran said he “runs like a lizard,” with too much sideways movement. He wants to be more efficient.

“It’ll clean me up and hopefully make me faster,” Duran said. “You know how track runners run? They have a clean form. I’m going to work on that. The more times I can hit the ground, the faster I’m going to be.”

Duran made his spring training debut Friday in a 5-3 loss against the Twins at Hammond Stadium. He was 0 for 2 and played four innings in left field.

The Sox eased Duran into the action to make sure he was fully healthy after season-ending surgery on his left big toe in August.

“Pretty nervous, to be honest,” Duran said. “Especially coming off surgery and feel like I haven’t played forever. But it was awesome to be out there.”

Defensively, Duran has been preparing for center field and left field. The Sox seem committed to using Wilyer Abreu in right field, with Tyler O’Neill a possibility.

Duran believes he’ll be ready to go for Opening Day.

“It’s just a progression to be on my feet more and more,” he said. “Swinging every day, chasing balls every day.”

Cron is added

The Sox signed veteran first baseman C.J Cron to a minor league contract that included an invitation to spring training. The deal won’t be official until Cron has a physical.

Cron had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022 for the Rockies, making the All-Star team for the first time. He finished with 29 home runs and 102 RBIs.

He followed that up with one of his worst years, his OPS plunging to .729 as he dealt with a back injury. The Rockies sent him to the Angels at the trade deadline, and Cron played in only 15 more games.

Cron was brought in to compete with Bobby Dalbec for a spot on the bench. Both are righthanded hitters with power, but Cron has 1,049 games of major league experience to Dalbec’s 294.

Dalbec also has a minor league option remaining. He does have the advantage of being able to play third base and middle infield in a pinch, while Cron has played only first in his career.

Dalbec was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts Friday.

Giolito takes loss

Lucas Giolito retired seven of the first nine Twins he faced and took a 2-1 lead into the third inning. A single and two walks followed, and the righthander was out of the game after 48 pitches.

Then came a grand slam by Royce Lewis off minor leaguer Jordan DiValerio. That left Giolito charged with four runs.

“My stuff felt pretty good, especially the slider,” Giolito said. “But in the third inning I kind of got ahead of myself and got out of sync.”

Giolito felt it was a product of going into the third inning for the first time.

“I didn’t feel sharp in the third inning,” he said. “I felt more sharp in the first two.”

Pivetta ready to go

Why did the Sox wait a week before putting Nick Pivetta into a game? Turns out he was too ready. Pivetta arrived at camp having already faced hitters. So the Sox dialed him back, and his first start will come Saturday against Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte. The plan is for him to work three innings. “We’re always trying to slow him down,” manager Alex Cora said … It may not necessarily happen in a game, but the Sox plan to give Rob Refsnyder some work at first base just in case he’s needed. Refsnyder has 27 career starts at first but none since 2020 and most of them back in 2016. Pablo Reyes will start at first base against the Rays Saturday. He has never started a regular-season game there at any level. This explains why signing Cron or another first baseman was a priority … Abreu is 1 for 13 with seven strikeouts in five games. Cora said Abreu is still controlling the strike zone and taking good swings.

