J.C. Jackson’s second stint with the Patriots ends after his release

The Patriots released cornerback J.C. Jackson on Friday, marking the end of his second tenure in New England.
Jackson’s future was in doubt, given his high salary-cap hit for the 2024 season. The transaction frees up approximately $14 million in cap room, with no dead money, bringing New England’s total cap space close to $100 million.
The Patriots traded for the 28-year-old in October to boost their cornerback depth following a season-ending injury to rookie Christian Gonzalez and other injuries to Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, and Marcus Jones. The transaction also included a late-round pick swap with the Chargers in 2025.
Jackson appeared in eight games for the Patriots last year before he was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list to end the season. Former coach Bill Belichick shed little light on the situation, though Jackson’s agent Neil Schwartz said publicly that his client was dealing with “mental health issues.”
Jackson is free to sign with any team, and will once again be looking for a fresh start. After joining the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2018, the Maryland product developed into a Pro Bowl lockdown cornerback. His 2021 season (eight interceptions, 23 passes defensed) earned him a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers, but he did not live up to his value, prompting his unceremonious return to the Patriots.
New England’s cornerback depth chart consists of Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, and Shaun Wade. Following the release of Jackson and Jack Jones, the team could use another boundary cornerback to play opposite Gonzalez.
