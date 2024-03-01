J.C. Jackson’s second stint with the Patriots ends after his release

The Patriots released cornerback J.C. Jackson on Friday, marking the end of his second tenure in New England.

Jackson’s future was in doubt, given his high salary-cap hit for the 2024 season. The transaction frees up approximately $14 million in cap room, with no dead money, bringing New England’s total cap space close to $100 million.

The Patriots traded for the 28-year-old in October to boost their cornerback depth following a season-ending injury to rookie Christian Gonzalez and other injuries to Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, and Marcus Jones. The transaction also included a late-round pick swap with the Chargers in 2025.