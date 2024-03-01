Lorenzo Carrara hits career scoring milestone in leading Xaverian to dominant Division 1 first-round win over Peabody

With a dominant 35-point night, Xaverian senior Lorenzo Carrara reached 1,000 career points in a dominant 76-36 first-round win for the No. 5 Hawks (15-6).
“To get it in three years and to do it against the competition we do it against [in the Catholic Conference], it’s really impressive,” said Xaverian coach Ryan Sheehan. “He’s one of the best players in the state and has been for a year or two.”
Congratulations to Lorenzo Carrara who scored his 1000th point today during the playoff game against Peabody. He has 35 points going into the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/TmGZ73B6u0— Xaverian Hawks (@Xaverian_Hawks) March 2, 2024
The 6-foot-6 senior plays well in transition, utilizes his height, and has all of the offensive acumen expected out of a top player, including exceptional leadership qualities. “He’s a special kid and a really special player,” said Sheehan.
Advertisement
Senior James Honekamp scored 19 points to help out. “He got us going offensively,” said Sheehan. “The first three or four possession, he drilled a three and really got us rolling.”
Division 1 State
Franklin 78, Bridgewater-Raynham 57 — Sean O’Leary (22 points, 9 rebounds), Caden Sullivan (21 points, 9 rebounds), and Justice Samuels (12 points) propelled the No. 3 Panthers (22-1) to the first-round win.
Methuen 81, Springfield Central 67 — Isaiah Andino (20 points), Earl Pemberton Jr. (19 points), and Drew Eason (18 points) put forth a balanced effort as the No. 21 Rangers (12-9) upended No. 12 Springfield Central (15-6) in the first round.
Worcester North 90, King Philip 64 — Senior Joe Okla scored a career-high 24 points as the defending state champion and top-seeded Polar Bears (20-0) rolled to a first-round win.
Division 2 State
Leominster 78, Marblehead 58 — Jack Dadah (22 points), Jayden Johnson (21 points) and Terrance McCormack (17 points) paced the No. 2 Blue Devils (18-3) to a first-round victory.
Scituate 63, Chicopee Comprehensive 60 — Senior captains Brian Good (18 points, 7 rebounds), Michael Porter (17 points), and Ryan Dunn (13 points) paved the way to a first round victory for the No. 15 Sailors (19-4).
Advertisement
Somerset Berkley 62, Burncoat 53 — Mason Medeiros scored 19 points and 8 rebounds, Finn Bjork recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Brendan McDonald added 11 points for the forth-seeded Raiders (19-2) who will advance to play 13th-seeded Canton (16-6) in the Round of 16.
Westwood 59, Masconomet 52 — Four players scored in double figures as the No. 9 Wolverines (19-4) grinded out a first round win.
Division 3 State
Apponequet 72, Lowell Catholic 70 — Will Levrault poured in 28 points and Nathan Levesque recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Lakers (12-9), who will advance to play No. 23 Dover-Sherborn (13-8) in the second round.
Dover-Sherborn 47, St. Mary’s 46 — Mason Melchionda provided a team-high 16 points and Jonathan Windle added 12 as the 23rd-seeded Raiders (14-8) pulled off the upset of the No. 10 Spartans in Lynn.
Medfield 73, Worcester Tech 51 — Luke Lisciandra provided 28 points and Pete Kumar added 17 for the sixth-seeded Warriors (17-4) in the Round of 32.
Salem 69, East Bridgewater 40 — Freshman Jordan Maxson poured in 33 points as the No. 15 Witches (14-7) cruised to a first-round triumph.
Taconic 55, Oakmont 45 — Ceasar Santos netted a game-high 16 points for the fourth-seeded Thunder (15-6) in the first-round win in Pittsfield.
Division 4 State
Bourne 94, Roxbury Prep 49 — Mike Dankert tossed in 21 points, Nate Reynolds had 17, Dom Quelle and Emery Robbins both added 13, and Quinn Moriarity chipped in 11 for the second-seeded Canalmen (20-1), who advance to face 15th-seeded Monomoy (16-6) in the second round.
Advertisement
David Prouty 58, Hamilton-Wenham 55 — The Panthers (18-3) trailed by 15 points in the third quarter but rallied for a first-round victory. Judelius Neiray posted 22 points and Alec Fournier came alive down the stretch, scoring 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter.
Lynn Tech 55, Northbridge 50 — Jayden Welch dominated with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists to propel the No. 8 Tigers (17-2) to a first round triumph. Giovanni Jean contributed 12 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds.
Millbury 66, West Bridgewater 49 — Kenny Donnelly dropped in 17 points to lead the No. 4 Woolies (18-5) to a first-round win.
Monomoy 66, Cathedral 51 — Junior Jackson Rocco (26 points) led all scorers and classmate Finn Hyora scored all 16 of his points during the second half to help the 15th-seeded Sharks (15-6) pull away from the 18th-seeded Panthers in a first-round matchup in Harwich.
Junior Tamarr Washington added 14 points for the Sharks, who were playing in the program’s first postseason game since the statewide format was implemented.
Senior Tyler Wright (13 points) led Cathedral (9-9).
“I’m just so proud of the guys for executing the game plan and for playing disciplined and under control,” said Monomoy first-year coach John McCarthy. “It’s great for the community and for these kids — they worked since fourth grade to play in a game like this.”
Advertisement
Division 5 State
English High 67, Kennedy Academy 63 — Ronniel Luna scored 13 points in a first-round victory for the No. 13 Eagles (7-14).
Correspondents Brad Joyal, Jackson Tolliver and Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.