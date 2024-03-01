Mavericks at Celtics: Dallas comes to town to face surging Boston

Both teams closed out February with a win; Boston took care of the 76ers at home 117-99 on Tuesday, and the Mavericks beat the Raptors 136-125 on the road Wednesday, fueled by a Luka Dončić triple-double.

Boston will play host to the Mavericks to start the month. Currently riding a nine-game win streak, the Celtics are firing on all cylinders, while Dallas is 8-2 in its last 10 games.

Entering the final six weeks of the regular season, the Celtics sit firmly atop the Eastern Conference standings, holding an eight-game lead over the second-seeded Cavaliers.

Dončić, who leads the NBA in scoring at 34.4 points per game, is listed as questionable to take the floor in Boston as he deals with a left ankle sprain. The Celtics have a clean bill of health entering Friday’s contest.

Here’s your preview.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: ESPN, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -8. O/U: 238.5.

MAVERICKS

Season record: 34-25. vs. spread: 32-27. Over/under: 29-29, 1 push

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 4-6

CELTICS

Season record: 46-12. vs. spread: 29-27, 2 pushes. Over/under: 28-30

Last 10 games: 9-1. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 4-6

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Dallas 118.9, Boston 120.7

Points allowed per game: Dallas 117.6, Boston 110.2

Field goal percentage: Dallas .480, Boston .484

Opponent field goal percentage: Dallas .482, Boston .448

3-point percentage: Dallas .375, Boston .382

Opponent 3-point percentage: Dallas .368, Boston .350

Stat of the day: Boston shot a combined 34-37 (91.9 percent) from the free-throw line in Tuesday’s win.

Notes: Boston extended its winning streak to nine games with a 117-99 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday. Jaylen Brown scored 31 points and Jayson Tatum finished with 29 in the win. Tatum had 15 points in the fourth quarter. ... The 76ers emphasized guarding the 3-point line, and Boston prevailed despite missing 17 of its 22 3-point attempts. ... “Teams are going to play us different ways,” Brown said. “(Philadelphia) took away the 3-point line. Next game or other teams might go zone and try to slow you down, other teams might switch everything. As a student of the game you embrace the challenge. As you get older you start to think the game. You start to see how different coaches like to implement their game plan.” ... The Celtics did most of their damage on the interior, where they had a 64-42 advantage in points in the paint. Boston also outrebounded Philadelphia 56-28.

