Nashoba girls’ basketball outlasts Duxbury in exhilarating triple-overtime battle in first round of Division 2 tournament

Junior Lyla Peters paced the No. 14 Dragons (14-7) with 21 points, helping Duxbury shoot 22 of 26 from the free-throw line over the second half and three OT sessions.

Both teams showed incredible tenacity as the stakes intensified and suspense built in a Division 2 Round of 32 clash at Duxbury High. Junior Lexi Prybyla paced the 19th-seeded Wolves (12-9) with 19 points, and senior Maddy Toth (12 points) buried a clutch corner 3-pointer with 39 seconds left in the final period.

DUXBURY — In a thrilling battle that lasted two hours and two minutes, the Nashoba Regional girls’ basketball team dug deep to outlast Duxbury, 56-53, in triple overtime Friday night.

“Credit to all these kids, both sides, that came to play and lasted that long,” Nashoba coach Tina Seabury said. “That’s a lot of basketball in a short amount of time. I’m proud of both teams, to be honest.”

Nashoba built a 9-6 edge through one quarter, and a 16-11 cushion at halftime, as both sides settled into the game. The Wolves led, 28-25, through three, and 37-35 with 3.8 seconds left. Hailey Flynn found Peters on a pin-point home run pass, and Peters calmly canned both free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to send it into overtime knotted at 37.

Kiersten Lynch delivered inside for Nashoba, then Flynn buried two free throws and Peters stuck a jumper with 1:11 left to send it into a second overtime deadlocked at 41.

Peters drilled a 3, Prybyla scored inside, then Isabel Bandini hit two free throws to tie it at 50 with 16.6 seconds left and extend it to a whopping third overtime.

In the seventh stanza, Ava Welch hit a free throw for Duxbury, then Toth cashed in for Nashoba. The Wolves face No. 3 Notre Dame (Hingham) in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

The Dragons left knowing they did everything in their power to prevail.

“We left it all out there,” Peters said. “It’s a hard loss, but we’re proud.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.