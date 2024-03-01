Patriots re-sign quarterback Nathan Rourke

The Patriots claimed the quarterback off waivers in December. He did not take a snap, but was active as the backup to Bailey Zappe for New England’s regular-season finale.

The 25-year-old Rourke is a Canadian native who started his pro career in the CFL with his hometown BC Lions. The Jaguars signed Rourke in January 2023 before releasing him in December.

