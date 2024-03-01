Bristol-Plymouth’s Nathan Hicks knocks off top seed at New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championships

“Before I walked on the mat, I was looking around and seeing a bunch of people I knew who came here to watch,” said Hicks. “I thought ‘I better put on a show for them.’ "

The Bristol-Plymouth sophomore’s shocking 4-3 decision over top-seeded Teghan McConnell to advance to the 157-pound quarterfinals had the crowd at the New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championships stunned.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — As the seconds ticked away and his opponent struggled to break his grasp, Nathan Hicks had the whole crowd realizing that he is a legitimate contender.

At the Providence Career and Technical Academy, Hicks built an early lead over his Bedford, N.H., opponent with a takedown and nearfall in the first 30 seconds half, but there was a long way to go.

Advertisement

McConnell started the second period with a nearfall, but in the third it was Hicks starting on top and only allowing an escape point with seven seconds to go.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“In the first period when I took him down to his back, I was amazed that I was able to do that because I didn’t think I was getting that,” Hicks said. “Throughout the match I kept trying things. He wasn’t that tough on bottom. He could barely get out. I’m really strong on top.”

Now 52-6 on the season, Hicks is looking for a finals match against St. John’s Prep senior Jayden D’Ambrosio, the No. 2 seed.

“I lost to [D’Ambrosio], he pinned me in the first [period] at one of the tournaments,” Hicks said. “I’ve been chasing him the entire time throughout the season just wanting to get to him. This is my goal.”

D’Ambrosio, the All-State champ (Hicks placed third), became part of the first father-son duo to win All-State titles in Massachusetts history. His father, James, won a 152-pound title at Wakefield in 1994, but fell short of a New England championship.

Advertisement

“It’s pretty cool, thinking me and my dad are the only ones in Mass who have won an all-state title as father and son,” he said.

“I want to one-up him, though.”

▪ Also chasing his first New England title is Milton 215-pounder Mason Pellegri, who made history as the program’s winningest wrestler, first Lowell Holiday champion, first three-time state champion, and first All-State champion in the past three months.

“It’s really cool,” said the senior. “I get to put my name on the banner and go down in school history, leave my mark.”

The 215-pound weight class has been a tough one this year, but the undefeated Harvard commit has conquered it so far. Though after only being taken to a full six minutes once in the regular season, the postseason has been more of a grind. He won his only match Friday, 4-0.

“Might be the one thing I miss in the regular season,” Pellegri said. “My cardio is there, it’s fun. I get to wrestle more. I get to wrestle better kids every tournament. Every kid here is good, it’s going to be exciting.”

Ponaganset (R.I.) leads the boys’ competition after Day 1 with 50.5 points, followed by Xavier (Conn.) with 47 and Haverhill with 34.

Greater Lowell's Antoine Jackman lifts his opponent into the air at New Englands. Tammy Dewar

• Lawrence sophomore Hillary MacDonald gave up trying to join the wrestling team her freshman year. Friday, she won her first match by pin at girls’ New Englands, representing Massachusetts as All-State champion.

Advertisement

If told she’d be here at the beginning of the season, she wouldn’t believe it.

“When I started I didn’t win anything,” said the 165-pounder. “I didn’t know my moves. I would stress over it and it would be very rough. Now that I know my moves and I can work them, having that strength helps a lot.”

Her brother, Jose, who wrestled in Puerto Rico, encouraged her to try it. When she rejoined the team, it was a very different experience.

“This year I joined and people already knew me,” she said. “I had my other girls with me, that’s what kept me going.”

After one day of wrestling, Belfast (Maine), Noble (Maine), and Norwalk (Conn.) were tied for the girls’ team lead with 8 points each. Oliver Ames was fourth with 7 points and Plymouth (6) was tied with Scituate (R.I.) in fifth.





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.