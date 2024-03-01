Newburyport secures biggest upset by seed in history of statewide girls’ basketball tournament

The No. 6 Lancers (15-6) didn’t go down without a fight, pulling within 6 points late in the third quarter. That’s when McDonald showed up, draining critical 3-pointers.

“I forget how young she is,” Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield said. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, if you’re a player, you’re a player, and she is a player.”

With Newburyport senior captain Olivia McDonald struggling at the outset, freshman guard Ava Bailey played the game of her life, finishing with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists and doing most of her damage in the first half to lead the No. 27 Clippers (11-10) to a 52-41 win over No. 6 Norton, the largest upset (by seed) since the advent of the statewide tournament.

“I told her, just keep shooting, and she just kept shooting,” Grutchfield said. “Really proud of her toughness.”

McDonald finished 13 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals, and 6-foot-2-inch junior Olivia Foley scored 12 points with 14 rebounds.

In a game in which the Clippers’ rotation went just six deep, the bench drew praise from Grutchfield.

“I was so proud of the bench for being so happy and so supportive,” she said. “It makes such a difference.”

The Clippers move on to face No. 11 Watertown in the Round of 16. “I feel like we’re a really good 11-10 team,” Grutchfield said. “And if we can peak at the right time, we’re going to try to make a run.”

Division 1 State

Bishop Feehan 80, Methuen 35 — Senior captain Julia Webster poured in a career-high 26 points (11-of-14 shooting) and corralled 10 rebounds, junior Charlotte Adams-Lopez added 19 points, and junior Maddy Steel scored 13 points as the top-seeded Shamrocks (17-4) cruised in the Round of 32. They face No. 17 Taunton in the second round.

Framingham 59, Newton North 50 — Allie Regan fired in 21 points as the the No. 11 Flyers (14-7) registered the first-round win, their third victory over their Bay State Conference rival this season.

Quincy 55, Hopkinton 36 — Alyssa Hopps scored 22 points, followed closely by Niamh Gendron’s 15, to lead the ninth-seeded Presidents (18-3) to a first-round victory over the No. 24 Hillers (10-11). The Presidents move on to the Round of 16 to face No. 8 Lexington.

Weymouth 58, Lincoln-Sudbury 46 — Abby Morris drilled a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers and Callie Flynn (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Megan Doyle (13 points, 19 boards) both recorded double-doubles as the seventh-seeded Wildcats led by as many as 27 in a first-round victory. Weymouth (19-4) hosts No. 10 Needham (15-6) in the Round of 16.

Division 2 State

Dartmouth 76, Shepherd Hill 45 — In the Dartmouth’s first tournament victory since 2012, junior guard Kat Cheesebro poured in 35 points for the fourth-seeded Indians (18-3). Kaelyn Zuber added 14 points and Remy Barber chipped in 11. The Indians move on to face No. 13 Whitman-Hanson in the Round of 16.

Medfield 68, Westborough 50 — Tess Baacke led the top-seeded Warriors (19-2) with 19 points, Annie Stanton and Naya Annigeri added 15 apiece, and Izzy Kittredge dropped 10 more in a first-round victory. The Warriors take on No. 17 Leominster in the Round of 16.

Nashoba 56, Duxbury 53 (3 OT) — Maddy Toth hit a clutch corner 3-pointer with 39 seconds left in the third overtime and Lexi Prybyla scored 19 points as the 19th-seeded Wolves (12-9) outlasted No. 14 Duxbury (14-7) in a game that took more than two hours to complete. Nashoba faces No. 3 Notre Dame (Hingham) in the Round of 16 Wednesday.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 66, Tewksbury 32 — With 30 seconds to go and the first-round victory secured, sophomore Elle Orlando scored her 1,000th-career point for the No. 3 Cougars (19-1).

Oliver Ames 43, Silver Lake 40 — Facing an upset bid from the No. 28 Lakers (8-14), Sarah Hilliard stepped up, dropping 10 of her game-high 16 points in the second half for the No. 5 Tigers (15-6). Suffocating team defense in the final seconds forced the Lakers into a contested 3-pointer that fell just short. Avery Gamble and Annie Reilly scored 8 points apiece for the Tigers, who face No. 12 Minnechaug in the Round of 16.

Division 3 State

North Reading 60, Pittsfield 47 — Caitlin Reilly scored a game-high 29 points, draining 8 3-pointers, as the 23rd-seeded Hornets (15-6) upset No. 10 Pittsfield (15-5) on the road in the first round.

Springfield International 54, Falmouth 53 — Angel Stewart hit the winning 3-pointer from the corner with nine seconds left, capping a rally from down 13 with under three minutes to play for the 14th-seeded Bulldogs (13-8) in the first round.

Division 4 State

Cohasset 50, Ayer Shirley 24 — Sarah Chenette went off for the No. 6 Skippers (14-7), scoring 24 points, collecting 13 rebounds, and recording 5 steals en route to a first-round victory. Addy Andrews added 13 points and five rebounds, and Catherine Toomey played excellent defense and hauled in 11 boards.

Georgetown 50, Manchester Essex 40 — Thanks to a big second half from Tyrah Marcelin the 15th-seeded Royals (14-8) advanced to their third straight Round of 16. Manchester Essex finished 16-6.

Rockland 51, Joseph Case 45 — The No. 17 Bulldogs (9-14) trailed by 9 at the break, but a balanced attack led by Cailey Kelleher’s two second-half 3-pointers secured a first-round victory over the No. 17 Cardinals (14-7). Maggie Elie (10 rebounds, 6 assists), Kay-Lijah Oehschlagel (10 points), and Molly Lucas (three 3-pointers) contributed.

Division 5 State

Westport 74, New Mission 33 — The No. 5 Wildcats (19-1) were led by four double-digit scorers — Skylar Rezendes (19 points), Julia George (17 points), Meghan Molloy (14 points), and Korynne Holden (10 points) — in a dominant first-round victory.