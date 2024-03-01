Beyond the big three, there are other quarterbacks who could interest the Patriots

“I guarantee you. I guarantee you . I’m saying it over and over again: Michael Penix will be on the top when it’s all said and done. And I stand on that.”

“Watch his arm,” said Polk, a teammate of Penix at Washington and his unofficial hype man at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine. “A lot of people don’t think he has the speed that he has. A lot of people don’t think he’s as smart as he is. It’s going to show. What’s done in the dark is going to come into the light.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ja’Lynn Polk would like a word with those who believe Michael Penix Jr. doesn’t belong in the conversation when you’re talking about the top quarterbacks in this year’s NFL draft.

Advertisement

If they stick at No. 3, conventional wisdom suggests the Patriots will draft a quarterback, with the choice being whoever is left after Chicago and Washington take some combination of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

But there are plenty of other targets for the Patriots to consider this week in Indianapolis, many of whom should be available if they want to trade out of the No. 3 spot and into the middle or the end of Day 1.

One of those is Penix. The lefty, who led Washington to the national championship game, is best known for his arm strength and ability to throw deep; he completed a pass of at least 40 yards in 11 of 15 games last season. In all, he ended the season 363 of 555 (65 percent) for 4,903 yards, with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

While there are concerns about his injury history — ACL tears to his right knee ended his 2018 and 2020 seasons, while shoulder injuries (one on each side) ended his seasons in 2019 and 2021 — he said Friday he’s been given the all-clear by the medical people at the combine.

Advertisement

Asked about the medical check, the 23-year-old Penix said, “It went good. I got it all out of the way yesterday. Wasn’t as bad as I thought. At this point, I can’t control whether there are questions about my injury history.”

The 6-foot-3-inch, 213-pounder, who is expected to go anywhere between the end of Day 1 and early in Day 2, said Friday he hadn’t yet connected with the Patriots. That could change between now and the draft; on Wednesday, Patriots coach Jerod Mayo highlighted the value of the predraft prospect visits.

If Penix did get a chance to connect with the Patriots, what would he tell them about his game?

“I just feel like I’m a leader,” he said. “I’m a guy that’s going to bring the best out of everybody around them. I feel like in every aspect I can elevate the guys around me and highlight them into becoming better people and players as well. I feel like that’s a good thing for a quarterback.”

One quarterback prospect who did meet with the Patriots was Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy, who got the better of Penix and the Huskies in the national title game, came away impressed by Mayo and the Patriots.

J.J. McCarthy led Michigan to a national championship. Gregory Shamus/Getty

“It went amazing,” McCarthy said. “Coach Mayo was just an awesome guy, asking really great questions. You could definitely tell he’s been around this process a long time and been a part of it. Just great interactions. Would be an honor to be part of their organization.”

Advertisement

The 6-3, 202-pound McCarthy, who has managed to climb into the first round in many mock drafts, didn’t have overwhelming numbers last season, going 240 of 332 (72 percent) for 2,991 yards, with 22 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

The 21-year-old shrugged off the numbers.

“All I cared about was being the best teammate I could possibly be, being the best quarterback I could possibly be, whatever’s asked about me,” he said. “The only stat I cared about was W’s, and we did pretty good in that category.”

Another notable quarterback who met with the Patriots was Oregon’s Bo Nix. Nix had eye-popping numbers, going 364 of 470 (77 percent) for 4,508 yards, with a whopping 45 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions. Most mock drafts have him targeted as a Day 2 possibility, with a chance of sneaking into the end of Day 1.

At 24, Oregon's Bo Nix is not your typical quarterback available in the NFL draft. Christian Petersen/Getty

The 24-year-old Nix, who played five seasons of college football (three at Auburn and two at Oregon), is older than most quarterbacks in this draft class. (He’s less than a year younger than Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, who has been in the NFL three seasons.) He started 61 games in college, more than any other quarterback in NCAA history.

However, given the fact that he was part of multiple offensive systems, Nix sees that experience as a value asset, and something that could set him apart.

Advertisement

“Experience is one of the most valuable traits,” he said. “Repetition is the mother of all skills. The more you can do something, the better you get.

“Learning new things — five systems in five years — is a lot to learn, but it’s a lot of fun. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s one of the best things that makes me me.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.