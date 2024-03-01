Patriots keeping all routes open for No. 3 pick after meeting with NFL Draft’s top three quarterbacks

The Patriots were well-represented at the combine this year, with coach Jerod Mayo, de facto general manager Eliot Wolf, senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith, director of player personnel Matt Groh, senior personnel advisor Patrick Stewart, director of pro scouting Steve Cargile, and director of college scouting Camren Williams among those on site.

Southern Cal’s Caleb Williams, Louisiana State’s Jayden Daniels, and North Carolina’s Drake Maye all spoke with members of New England’s contingent in Indianapolis, but will wait until their respective Pro Days to work out and participate in testing. Williams also elected to forgo the medical examination, saying he will do so during his formal visits with teams.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Patriots continue to mull their options with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, the team met with the top three quarterback prospects this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Williams, Daniels, and Maye offered generic reviews of their meetings with the Patriots. Daniels said it was “good” to put faces to names, while Williams noted the room “wasn’t as packed” as it was for his conversation with the Washington Commanders, who own the second overall pick.

“The Patriots were cool,” Williams said. “They had just a few guys here. We talked mainly about ball. It was a good impression. They were asking me questions about my life, about ball, testing me, and things like that.”

North Carolina's Drake Maye made sure to congratulate Jerod Mayo on his first head coaching job in the NFL. Lance King/Getty

Added Maye, “I was really impressed with them. Coach Mayo, I first congratulated him. Any time you become a new head coach is a pretty cool experience. New England is obviously a great sports town. To meet with them, I thought it went well. I think New England’s a great spot. All of these teams have got a great spot.”

Williams is currently the consensus top pick, which would land him in Chicago. Should the Commanders draft a quarterback, as expected, they would then have their choice between Daniels and Maye, leaving the Patriots with whomever is remaining.

The Patriots are aware of the potential pitfalls of that position, and do not want to default to a quarterback simply because he is available.

“Eliot and I are on the same page there,” Mayo told the Globe on Wednesday. “If we’re not convicted in who that guy is at No. 3, then we have to seek value somewhere else. That means through acquisition. Obviously, it’s not the most popular thing to do, to trade back. I’ve been here as a player and just as a fan — they always get mad when we trade back. But honestly, when we continue to think about how we build this roster, I think you really have to have all scenarios ready to go.”

Wolf said Wednesday all options are on the table. Although New England’s revamped front office will be more collaborative, Wolf will have the final say on personnel decisions.

The pre-draft process is still in the early stages, with Pro Days and visits still to come. USC’s Pro Day is scheduled for March 20, UNC’s for March 25, and LSU’s for March 27.

Free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. on March 14, with the legal tampering period opening at noon on March 11. The Patriots’ free agency moves will help crystallize their draft plans. Among the free agent quarterbacks to watch are Jacoby Brissett and Baker Mayfield, both of whom played for offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt in Cleveland.

Maye and Daniels sounded open to the idea when asked about the possibility of sitting behind a veteran their rookie year.

“I think it’s something that would be an advantage,” Maye said. “There’s always two sides to it. I think it’s going to be a huge help. You see guys where it works out, Jordan Love, and you see instances where going in, like C.J. [Stroud], right away can be successful. Whatever they think, I’m ready for both ways, ready to go in there and compete to be the starter — obviously, going to have that mind-set either way — but at the same time, I know these guys, they get paid a lot of money to make these decisions.”

Added Daniels, “There are pros and cons to everything. I played varsity my freshman year in high school and I started my freshman year in college. It’s something I am accustomed to, so whichever the staff and the organization feels is best for me, that’s their plan.”

