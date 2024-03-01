Who’s the Red Sox’ top prospect in 2024?

As the Red Sox enter 2024, it seems like the prospects offer the biggest reason for optimism.
When the Globe’s Alex Speier ranked the Sox’ top 10 prospects for Baseball America in December, evaluators were split on whether shortstop Marcelo Mayer or outfielder Roman Anthony, both set to open the year in Double A Portland, deserved top billing.
So as the season approaches, the biggest question in the Sox farm system is: who’s No.1? Watch the video above to find out.
