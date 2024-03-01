Friday’s spring training report: Grand slam off reliever dooms Red Sox

BREAKDOWN: The Sox were held to six hits and struck out 13 times before a crowd of 5,801 at Hammond Stadium. David Hamilton’s RBI single gave the Sox a 2-1 lead in the second inning, but Lucas Giolito loaded the bases with one out in the third inning. Single A righthander Jordan DiValerio entered the game and gave up a grand slam to Royce Lewis on a middle-middle fastball after falling behind, 3-and-0. Justin Slaten, Chris Murphy, Isaiah Campbell, and Justin Hagenman combined on five perfect innings with seven strikeouts for the Sox.

NEXT: The Sox have a split-squad doubleheader Saturday, with both games at 1:05 p.m. They host the Nationals, with Brayan Bello and Tanner Houck scheduled to pitch. That game will be on NESN. They also play the Rays at Port Charlotte, with Nick Pivetta getting the start.

