‘I thought it was our best game’: Four takeaways as the Revolution advance in the Champions Cup

Entering the night up 1-0 after last weeks’ first leg in Panama, New England produced what was by far the best display of new head coach Caleb Porter’s start to the season. Quick passing combinations and stifling defense ensured that the visitors — who, as Porter noted, were in “probably the coldest game they’ve ever played in their lives” — posed no real threat throughout the night.

The Revolution picked apart Panamanian side Club Atlético Independiente 3-0 on Thursday night in the club’s first competitive game at Gillette Stadium in 2024, securing a berth in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 (where New England will face Liga Deportiva Alajuelense of Costa Rica).

Here are a few takeaways from a chilly night in Foxborough:

“Porter-ball” reigned as New England remained in control all night.

Since arriving in New England only a few weeks ago, Porter has maintained that his team will have a “clear identity.”

Yet in the first two games, situational circumstances made it a little harder to identify. The “terrible” field conditions in Panama in the first leg negated much of the Revolution’s passing, and the MLS opener over the weekend was a game largely distorted by forward Giacomo Vrioni’s ill-fated first half dismissal (sending New England into a very different game plan for much of the night).

Thursday night showed the first sustained glimpse at what might be dubbed “Porter-ball.” And if the win against Independiente speaks to anything, it’s the methodical potential of such a playing style.

“I thought it was our best game, in terms of controlling a game and carrying a game,” Porter said afterward. “This idea of really dominating the game with the ball, and I thought we did that today. There were moments where we didn’t go forward quick enough, but I told the guys after the game. The moments where we did, it was excellent like the first goal.”

The opening goal, which New England created quickly (in the eighth minute), resulted from an end-to-end passing sequence of real beauty. Started by goalkeeper Henrich Ravas, progressing through midfield via a slick one-two between brothers Carles and Nacho Gil, it culminated with a series of one-touch passes.

The Gil brothers, having helped start the move, capped it off with Carles assisting Nacho’s first goal with the Revolution:

“That was an unbelievable team goal, very good passage of play, and the type of buildup that we want to see in the football that we play,” Porter explained. “It was on the ground and the tempo was good, but it progressed to goal. It wasn’t going backwards or around, sideways 10 times. It was a couple switches and then accelerate, break a line, and go to goal. So, I really liked that goal a lot.”

Giacomi Vrioni remains enigmatic, but very determined.

After pressing the self-destruct button over the weekend in the MLS-opening loss against D.C. United — accumulating a pair of unnecessary yellow cards in the first 25 minutes to earn an early sending off — Vrioni had what bordered on a good game Thursday.

He did not get on the scoresheet, but was probably unlucky to not earn a penalty kick in the 20th minute when he tried to round Independiente goalkeeper Eddie Roberts Chifundo after being played in by a well-weighted DeJuan Jones through ball.

Instead, Vrioni was somewhat strangely awarded a yellow card for diving (replays were unclear, but the decisiveness by the official to card the New England forward appeared a bit harsh).

“I thought on the breakaway that he went in on, [in] my opinion, it’s a penalty,” said Porter. “I don’t know how they think it’s simulation, to be honest with you, and they give him a yellow.”

And because he got another yellow card in the first leg, it means Vrioni will likely be suspended for the first game of the next round of the CONCACAF competition (Porter said New England will appeal if they can).

Aside from that, Vrioni worked hard and assisted multiple goals. While he’s still searching for a goal of his own in 2024, Thursday was (mostly) a much better performance from the Italian-Albanian.

It was another exciting performance from Esmir Bajraktarevic.

At halftime, Revolution captain Carles Gil was subbed off due to what Porter explained was a tight achilles (adding that the team doesn’t think it’s a serious injury).

In his place, New England sent on 18-year-old academy graduate Esmir Bajraktarevic. The U.S. international dazzled in isolated moments — achieving three nutmegs off the dribble, though he was eventually punished for it by increasingly irritated Independiente defenders — and helped add to the Revolution’s lead.

His positioning and ability to find pockets of space are a unique talent for someone his age, and Bajraktarevic used this skill to help his team double its lead (and effectively end the first-round matchup). Drifting in behind the Independiente left back (but managing to remain onside), he broke free and squared his pass for an easy Tomas Chancalay tap-in:

While Bajraktarevic has mostly featured as an outside attacking midfielder/winger for New England, he showed he can play in a more central “No. 10″ role on Thursday.

As long as Carles Gil remains on the roster, the center attacking midfield role will be his. But with Dylan Borrero likely still out for a few months, a starting spot could be open on the opposite flank from Chancalay.

Admittedly, Nacho Gil also made a strong case for a starting spot in the win (not only scoring but contributing in several good passing sequences). That both players seem to be raising their levels in 2024 will create a good problem for Porter, especially in the early-season period with extra midweek games.

Cleaning up a few midfield mistakes

Though it was mostly a night of good news, Porter will undoubtedly have a few things he’ll want to address when watching the game tape.

One of the more noticeable (if sporadic) issues was a few unnecessary turnovers in midfield. It might be partly attributable to the new tactics, and Porter’s desire for a more up-tempo passing game.

Either way, a few of the turnovers could have put New England under real pressure against a more capable opposing attack.

Yet it ultimately wasn’t a factor on Thursday. Independiente were unable to mount any major chances. In a sequence that was a microcosm of the game, New England midfielder Matt Polster gave away possession in his own half, but quickly won it back himself by dropping into the passing lane and making an interception. It was a night in which mistakes did not prove costly.

New England now moves on to the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The first game of the two-leg matchup comes on March 6 at Gillette Stadium at 6 p.m. The return leg will be played in Costa Rica on March 14 at 8 p.m.

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.