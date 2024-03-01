Sam Kennedy named CEO of Fenway Sports Group

Kennedy first joined the Red Sox front office ahead of the 2002 season upon the franchise’s purchase by FSG, rising through the ranks on the sales and marketing side while also helping with the creation of Fenway Sports Management, FSG’s marketing arm, where he has served as CEO since 2009.

At Fenway Sports Group’s annual in-person partners meeting Friday afternoon in Bonita Springs, Florida, Kennedy was named the new CEO of FSG, the parent company of the Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and Pittsburgh Penguins, among other holdings.

Sam Kennedy will still be the president and CEO of the Red Sox, but the Brookline native is getting a title promotion.

Advertisement

Kennedy became president and CEO of the Sox in 2017, eventually becoming part of the ownership group and a partner with FSG in 2021.

Also receiving a title bump is Billy Hogan, the Liverpool CEO who is now the FSG International CEO.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Hogan is a longtime FSG employee who was part of the acquisition team when the company purchased Liverpool FC back in 2010. He’s been working at the club since 2012 in a variety of roles, eventually ascending to CEO in 2020 where he replaced Peter Moore amid the most successful period in the club’s recent history.

Like Kennedy, Hogan’s background is largely commercial, having served as Liverpool FC’s chief commercial officer before taking over as CEO. Prior to FSG’s acquisition of the club, Hogan was the managing director for FSM, with his primary duty the securing of high-level sponsorships for the Red Sox.

The changes reflect somewhat of a formal acknowledgment of work Kennedy and Hogan have already been doing.

“This moment in FSG’s expansion marks a fitting occasion to formalize our leadership structure, recognizing the ongoing contributions and responsibilities shouldered by Sam and Billy across our entire portfolio,” FSG said in a statement. “We know our people are our greatest asset, and in Sam and Billy we have two of the most accomplished executives in the industry whose enduring contributions stand out even more as original hires by FSG over two decades ago.”

Advertisement

As FSG has expanded into the NHL and, most recently, the PGA Tour where FSG leads a consortium of North American sports owners, Kennedy has been spending considerable time on both the transactions and integration into the FSG conglomerate.

FSG is fronted by principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and president Mike Gordon.

Henry owns the Boston Globe.

Amin Touri of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.