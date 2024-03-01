No rust for Weymouth girls’ basketball as it roasts Lincoln-Sudbury in Division 1 first round

Morris hit three 3-pointers in the opening quarter as Weymouth (19-4) raced out to 26-8 lead, closing the first on a 14-0 run, and opening the second 5 straight points to stretch its lead to 23.

Seventh-seeded Weymouth showed no ill effects, rolling to a 58-46 win over No. 27 Lincoln-Sudbury on Friday night in the Round of 32 in the MIAA Division 1 Tournament.

WEYMOUTH — Abby Morris drilled a 3-pointer on the opening possession, helping ease concerns Weymouth girls basketball coach Douglas Kirby might have had about a rusty start after having not played since Feb. 21.

Weymouth had plenty to cheer for while leading by as many as 27 points. Debee Tlumacki

Weymouth, which hit eight 3′s on the night, got a big contribution off the bench by Lauren Hawes, who scored a career-high 14 points.

The guards getting hot from outside spoiled the Warriors’ game plan to pack it in down low in an attempt to neutralize senior post players Callie Flynn and Megan Doyle.

“We’ve always talked about if we go inside and we’re successful, it’s going to open up the outside, but we also say, if we’re successful outside, it’s going to open up the inside,” said Kirby. “With our size and ability to shoot a little bit, it caused some problems for them tonight.”

Weymouth's Callie Flynn was tough down low, scoring 16 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Debee Tlumacki

Not many teams have a 1-2 threat in the post equaling Flynn and Doyle, and they each recorded double-doubles, with Flynn scoring a team-high 16 points with 12 rebounds while Doyle added 13 points and 19 boards while both blocked a few shots apiece at the defensive end.

Weymouth stretched its lead to 27 points early in the fourth quarter before Lincoln-Sudbury (14-8) scored the last 15 points of the game. Evie Schwartz led the Warriors with 17 points while Sarah Poland added 12.

Weymouth's Maggi Cullivan splits the defense. Debee Tlumacki

Weymouth hosts No. 10 Needham (15-6) in the Round of 16. The Wildcats and Rockets split two regular season meetings, each winning at home, with the Rockets earning a 57-56 win on Dec. 15 as Weymouth missed a free throw with 1.7 seconds left, while the Wildcats prevailed 54-49 on Feb. 2, which launched their current nine-game winning streak.

“When I saw them in the stands, that lit a fire under me,” Doyle said of seeing the Rockets, who were scouting the Wildcats after defeating Shrewsbury on Thursday. “The first time was tough, but we get them back at our place on Tuesday. I know it’s going to be loud and electric.”

Weymouth's Maggi Cullivan drives past Lincoln-Sudbury's Carly McKeown. Debee Tlumacki