Celebrate the music of the movies with these (debatably) 50 best soundtracks of all time

In the song category, Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O’Connell are vying for a second Oscar with the tender “Barbie” ballad “What Was I Made For?,” which is up against Scott George’s Osage chant “Wazhazhe” from “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Jon Batiste’s loving “It Never Went Away” from the documentary “American Symphony,” and the viral “Barbie” musical number “I’m Just Ken,” to be performed at the ceremony by Ryan Gosling. (As for the latest milquetoast motivational nominee by Diane Warren, from the Cheetos movie; yeah, right. Maybe next year.)

At the upcoming 96th Academy Awards on March 10, the nominees for best original score represent several styles, including John Williams’s tried-and-true orchestral adventure for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Laura Karpman’s homage to Thelonious Monk for “American Fiction,” and the reeling, untethered sonic playground of “Poor Things” composed by English experimental pop musician Jerskin Fendrix.

Where there are moving images, there is music. This has been true since before there was dialogue, before there were awards, before there was even the notion of a “movie star.” What’s more, there’s never been just one kind of “film music.”

Here are my 50 picks for the best soundtracks and scores of all time, in alphabetical order.

2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY (1968) There’s not much music in this movie, but when there’s music, it matters. This is the reason you see an ape lifting a bone in the air in slow motion when you hear Strauss’s “Also sprach Zarathustra.” Extra points for introducing a generation to the music of Hungarian composer György Ligeti. Listen: “Atmospheres,” Ligeti.

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE (1971) Mix one part ultra-violent orchestral Beethoven with one part classical covers and classical-inspired compositions by synthesizer godmother Wendy Carlos, shake, garnish with ′70s British psych-pop. Serve cold. Listen: “Ninth Symphony: Second Movement (Scherzo)”, in the original orchestral version by Beethoven or the synthesizer cover by Carlos.

ALEXANDER NEVSKY (1938) Director Sergei Eisenstein’s historical epic needed a suitably epic background; Prokofiev delivered and then some. Listen: “The Battle on the Ice”

AMÉLIE (2001) Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet was so taken with the charming piano-and-accordion soundscapes on Yann Tiersen’s first three albums that he first bought the rights to the composer’s catalog, then commissioned some new pieces for the film itself. The result is a sunburst of optimism, whimsy, and mischief that barely hides its undercurrent of melancholy, just like the title character. Listen: “La noyée”

Audrey Tautou as Amelie Poulain in "Amelie," directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet. UGC Fox Distribution

AMERICAN BEAUTY (1999) Composer Thomas Newman leaned on instruments that more often play a supporting role (marimba, dulcimer, lap steel guitar) to conjure a landscape of wildness in the midst of cookie-cutter American suburbia. Listen: “Dead Already”

ANNIHILATION (2018) When a track entitled “Ambulance Chase” is entirely comprised of slow, spooky humming and barely melodic clanging percussion, you’re not watching a run-of-the-mill thriller. The violent pas de deux between Natalie Portman’s character and an otherworldly intruder may be one of the most disturbingly beautiful sequences ever filmed, and much of that is owed to Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow’s score. Listen: “The Alien”

THE ARTIST (2011) The first so-called “silent” film to win an Oscar since the 1920s, but it’s hardly “silent.” With Bource’s joy-spangled jazzy score propelling the action, dialogue feels like an afterthought. Listen: “George Valentin”

BIRDMAN OR (THE UNEXPECTED VIRTUE OF IGNORANCE) (2014) Director Alejandro Iñárritu tapped jazz drummer Antonio Sánchez to compose a soundtrack that reflected the one-track mind of Michael Keaton’s washed-up actor protagonist; frenetic, rhythmic, unpredictable. The drumming is periodically interrupted by explosive bursts of classical music by composers including Ravel, Tchaikovsky, and Mahler. Listen: “Almost Human”

BLACK PANTHER (2018) When Ryan Coogler got tapped to direct “Black Panther” for Marvel, he brought along Göransson (a buddy from their days at film school). The composer spent time researching in Africa and brought in Senegalese musician Baaba Maal, whose voice you hear on “Wakanda”; Coogler drafted rapper Kendrick Lamar to curate the companion album, which includes the luminous duet between Lamar and SZA, “All the Stars.” The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s soundtracks have typically been lackluster, but this is a welcome exception. Listen: “Wakanda”

THE BLUES BROTHERS (1980) The title characters claim to be on a “mission from God” to get their band back together, but there’s an argument to be made that in making this film — featuring cameo musical appearances from James Brown, Cab Calloway, Aretha Franklin, and Ray Charles — John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd had an even worthier mission of their own. Listen: “Shake a Tail Feather,” Ray Charles and the Blues Brothers

BOOGIE NIGHTS (1997) Even when the party stops being fun for everyone onscreen, the music never loses its mojo. Listen: “Sister Christian,” Night Ranger

DEAD MAN (1995) Jim Jarmusch clearly knew what he was doing when he told Neil Young to pick up a guitar and write a score for a western. Listen: “Guitar Solo, No. 2″

DO THE RIGHT THING (1989) The score by jazz bassist Bill Lee (father of director Spike), and a mixtape of sizzling late-′80s hip-hop, soul, and reggae, work in tandem to soundtrack the portrait of a neighborhood boiling over with racial tension on the summer’s hottest day. So crucial is music to the vibe of Lee’s streets that Radio Raheem’s boombox has been enshrined at the Smithsonian. Listen: “Fight the Power”

Rosie Perez and Spike Lee in the 1989 film "Do the Right Thing," directed by Lee. Universal Pictures

FANTASIA (1940) Can you hear Paul Dukas’s “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and not think of dancing broomsticks? Didn’t think so.

GHOST IN THE SHELL (1995) For a film that artfully explores the question of what separates an android from a human, composer Kenji Kawai layered twinkling synthesizers atop a haunting foundation of the world’s oldest instruments: human voices and drums. Listen: “Chant I – Making of Cyborg”

THE GODFATHER (1972) Nino Rota’s lurching Italian score was just one of many points of contention between director Francis Ford Coppola and Paramount executive Robert Evans. Depending on who’s telling the story, Evans wanted to remove some or all of it. Coppola won. Thank goodness. Listen: “The Godfather Waltz”

THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY (1966) The score that defined the western genre, written by Ennio Morricone: a man who didn’t visit the American West for over 40 years after writing it. Listen: “The Ecstasy of Gold”

GOODFELLAS (1990) It starts with Tony Bennett’s bouncy “Rags to Riches,” it ends with Harry Nilsson’s feral “Jump into the Fire,” and in between it’s a gangster movie accompanied by a whirlwind history of pop music from the mid ′50s to the early ′70s. Listen: “Gimme Shelter,” The Rolling Stones

THE GRADUATE (1967) Simon and Garfunkel’s wistful and dark ditties were originally only intended to be placeholders as director Mike Nichols and editor Sam O’Steen worked on the movie, but after seeing Dustin Hoffman float aimlessly to the sound of “The Sound of Silence,” they had to keep them. Listen: “Scarborough Fair/Canticle”

THE GREEN KNIGHT (2021) David Lowery’s take on the Arthurian legend is no cookie-cutter sword-and-shield tale, and Daniel Hart’s jittery soundtrack, which integrates electronic music with period instruments, blends the past with the future and the supernatural with the real. Listen: “Aiganz O Kulzphazur”

HAIRSPRAY (1988) John Waters’s musical satire is about a misfit teenager who lives to dance to pop music, so naturally it had to be packed full of ′60s deep cuts ripe for the unearthing. Listen: “I’m Blue (The Gong Gong Song),” The Ikettes

HOWL’S MOVING CASTLE (2004) The long partnership between director Hayao Miyazaki and composer Joe Hisaishi is at its most spectacular here. The main theme, “Merry-Go-Round of Life,” is the feeling of sheer wonder in 3/4 time. Listen: “Sophie in Exile”

INCEPTION (2010) The pounding pursuit of “Mombasa.” The slow simmer of “Time,” with delicate guitar work by Johnny Marr of the Smiths. These moments in Hans Zimmer’s score would have already qualified “Inception” for this list, but the feather in its cap is those inescapable bleating horns, which rear their heads several times before the audience learns that a) those are the jaunty introduction to Edith Piaf’s “Non, je ne regrette rien,” albeit slowed, and b) the characters are hearing them, too. Like the dream the characters construct, this thing has layers. Listen: “Dream Is Collapsing”

A scene from the 2010 film "Inception," directed by Christopher Nolan.

JAWS (1975) How many notes do you need to create an iconic theme? For John Williams, the answer to that question is two. Listen: “One Barrel Chase”

KADHALAN (1994) The soundtrack that launched Indian composer A.R. Rahman’s profile beyond the subcontinent; one need only listen to “Urvasi Urvasi” or “Mukkala Mukkabla” to hear why.

KOYAANISQATSI (1982) Director Godfrey Reggio and cinematographer Ron Fricke’s visual symphony of time-lapse footage is haunting enough in its stark depictions of humanity’s impacts on the world, but the churning and burning score by Philip Glass makes the experience unforgettable. Listen: “Pruit Igoe”

LAWRENCE OF ARABIA (1962) In Maurice Jarre’s score, one finds the sound of the horizon blurring with heat. Listen: “Nefud Mirage / The Sun’s Anvil”

THE LION KING (1994) Hear the first notes of “Circle of Life,” and feel the sun rise in your heart. A masterclass in modern musicals.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS, trilogy (2001-03) Frodo may have carried the ring to Mordor, but the sweeping, vivid orchestral score played no small part in carrying the trilogy, extended editions and all. All hail composer Howard Shore, the real 10th member of the fellowship! Listen: “The Lighting of the Beacons”

MOULIN ROUGE! (2001) Maximalism, hedonism, pleasure unleashed. It levitates on an almost gapless cloud of pop music, for which the securing of the rights was a Herculean but worthwhile task for director Baz Luhrmann and the music team. Listen: “El Tango de Roxanne”

THE MUPPET MOVIE (1979) That the songs in this fuzzy adventure are sung by Muppets, in Muppet voices, yet manage to be completely sincere and un-cringey (well, mostly; looking at you, Miss Piggy) is an indication of just how exquisitely crafted they are. Listen: “I’m Going to Go Back There Someday”

O BROTHER, WHERE ART THOU? (2000) A retelling of the Odyssey, but in the American South during the Depression . . . and it’s a jukebox musical with period folk tunes. Only the Coen brothers and music producer T Bone Burnett could ensure it didn’t just work but inspired a whole generation of folk bands who treated suspenders as a uniform. Listen: “Didn’t Leave Nobody but the Baby,” Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss, and Gillian Welch

John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson, and George Clooney in "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" directed by Joel and Ethan Coen.

OUT OF AFRICA (1985) Sometimes I wonder whether I actually want to sit down and watch the 2.5-hour movie, or if I just want to listen to John Barry’s swooning orchestral score again. The latter has so far been enough to satisfy. Listen: “Flying Over Africa”

PACIFIC RIM (2013) “To fight monsters, we created monsters of our own.” That includes a monster riff, composed by Ramin Djawadi and performed by none other than Tom Morello. If your heart doesn’t start pumping, you’re probably dead. Listen: “Pacific Rim”

PULP FICTION (1994) The Quentin Tarantino needle drop is at its most immaculate in “Pulp Fiction,” with its idiosyncratic soundtrack of surf rock, soul, rockabilly, funk, and a few left-field picks. The uniting factor is not genre or time period, but the nonchalant cool. As Samuel L. Jackson says in one of his few printable lines from the movie, “Personality goes a long way.” Listen: “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon,” Urge Overkill

PURPLE RAIN (1984) Are we gonna let PMRC bring us down? Oh no. Let’s go. Listen: “Let’s Go Crazy,” Prince and the Revolution

Prince performing in a scene from "Purple Rain." Associated Press

THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS (2001) A selection of best-in-class nostalgic needledrops (Nico’s “These Days” as Gwyneth Paltrow disembarks from a bus in slow motion; Paul Simon’s “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” as Gene Hackman leads his regimented grandsons on a tour of mischief through the city) combines with a delightful score of originals and covers by Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh. Listen: “Sonata for Piano and Cello in F Minor”

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER (1977) When the Bee Gees sing “You should be dancing,” they mean you specifically. Listen: “Stayin’ Alive”

SAY ANYTHING (1989) Everyone knows that boombox scene, but the rest of the music — with tracks including Red Hot Chili Peppers’s blistering “Taste the Pain,” the Replacements’s desperate “Within Your Reach,” and a raw live version of Depeche Mode’s “Stripped” — is effortlessly electrifying. Listen: “Stripped”, Depeche Mode

THE SEA HAWK (1940) Just as Errol Flynn defined the look of the swashbuckler, Korngold defined the sound. It’s at its best here. Listen: ”Thorpe Confronts Wolfingham/The Duel”

SHAFT (1971) Three words: “Shut your mouth.” Listen: Theme from “Shaft,” Isaac Hayes

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN (1952) The “Singin’ in the Rain” slate of music is in fact a masterful patchwork creation. It consists mostly of preexisting songs written by MGM producer/lyricist Arthur Freed with composer Nacio Herb Brown and featured in musical films from the 1930s, with only a few new additions (“Make ‘em Laugh” and “Moses Supposes”). But when you think of the title song, or “Good Morning,” or “You Are My Lucky Star,” it’s this movie’s cast you probably hear. Listen: “Make ‘em Laugh”

THE SOCIAL NETWORK (2010) Reznor and Ross’s pulsing, dystopian beats channeled social media’s tendencies to bring out the worst of humanity. Fourteen years later, it feels nothing short of prophetic. Listen: “A Familiar Taste”

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (2018) The sequence in which Miles Morales truly commits to becoming the webslinger is still shiver-inducing, as he swings through the Manhattan skyscraper canyons while Blackway & Black Caviar’s exhilarating “What’s Up Danger” weaves with Daniel Pemberton’s score. Listen: “Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee

Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), and Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Sony Pictures Animation

STAR WARS, trilogy (1977-83) Gustav Holst may have imagined the Planets in music first, but John Williams actually transported us to a galaxy far, far away. Listen: “Ben’s Death and TIE Fighter Attack”

THE STING (1973) When Marvin Hamlisch’s orchestral arrangements of Scott Joplin’s rags sound this jaunty, who cares that no one was listening to ragtime in the 1930s, the decade during which this heist film is actually set? Listen: “The Easy Winners”

TIME OF THE GYPSIES (1988) It’s likely more viewers have heard “Ederlezi (Scena Durdevdana na rijeci)” accompanying the misadventures of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat than have heard it in its gorgeous original context as created by director Emir Kusturica and composer Goran Bregović: a dreamlike Romani springtime ritual where bonfires float and teenage hormones flow as freely as the river the characters bathe in. Listen: “Ederlezi (Scena Durdevdana na rijeci)”

THE TRIPLETS OF BELLEVILLE (2003) There’s almost no dialogue in this animated tale of a dedicated elderly woman trying to rescue her kidnapped cyclist grandson with the help of a corpulent dog and three aging music-hall singers. When Charest’s zippy jazz soundtrack says so much, who needs words? Listen: “Tout doux Bruno”

TITANIC (1997) The anvils that pound as the ship hits the iceberg! The period-accurate salon music! The sweaty Irish party in third class where Jack and Rose dance on a tabletop! And then there’s that chart-busting song that plays over the credits, too. Listen: “Hymn to the Sea”

VERTIGO (1958) Martin Scorsese said it best, in a 2004 interview with the British Film Institute: The score is “built around spirals and circles, fulfillment and despair. [Composer Bernard] Herrmann really understood what Hitchcock was going for — he wanted to penetrate to the heart of obsession.” Listen: “Scene d’amour”

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her @knitandlisten.