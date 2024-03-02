Ukraine suffers drone attack as UAV hits Russia’s St. Petersburg

One of the drones hit a residential building in Odesa, destroying 18 apartments, with at least two people killed and eight injured, including a child, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the social media platform X. Rescue efforts are continuing.

Ukraine’s Air Defense said it shot down 14 out of 17 “Shahed”-type drones launched from Russian territory and occupied Crimea. The UAVs were concentrated in Odesa on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast and in Kharkiv and the Sumy region in the northeast.

(Bloomberg) — At least three deaths were reported from Russian drone attacks in southern and eastern Ukraine early Saturday, while a UAV was suspected of hitting a residential building in Russia’s St. Petersburg, hundreds of miles from the border.

“We need more air defense capabilities from our partners. The Ukrainian air shield must be strengthened in order to effectively protect our people,” Zelenskiy said.

Three Kha-59/Kha-35 guided missiles were launched by Kremlin forces from the occupied Donetsk and Kherson regions of Ukraine, Air Defense said on Telegram.

In St. Petersburg, a loud explosion was heard after a suspected drone crashed into an apartment block, local media reported. Russia’s second largest city is about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The strike in the northeast of the city caused minor damage, St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said on his Telegram channel, without confirming that a drone was involved. A 92-year-old woman was hospitalized for stress and five others sought medical assistance, Interfax reported, citing health officials. Ukraine hasn’t commented on the incident.

‘Under Control’

Separately, commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said the situation on the front line in Ukraine’s east remains “difficult, but under control” in a Facebook post after spending three days in the region.

Syrskyi, who was appointed by Zelenskiy last month, said he realized why some brigades manage to hold back Russian attacks and hold their positions, while others do not, despite similar staffing, weapons and equipment.

“When the commander doesn’t control the situation, and actions and commands directly threaten the life and health of subordinates, I am forced to make personnel decisions,” he added, without elaborating.