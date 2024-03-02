Two 3-alarm fires break out in Allston, Dorchester in four hours on Saturday morning

A third alarm was struck as flames spread from the back of the home up through the roof, and across the attic and through the walls to the front of the building, the department said. Firefighters were ordered out out of the building as crews sprayed water down from ladder trucks.

The first fire broke out in a two and a half story home at 65 Ashford St., the Boston Fire Department said in a post on X around 2:35 a.m.

Boston firefighters battled two large fires at homes in Allston and Dorchester early Saturday, leaving some firefighters with minor injuries while one resident was taken to the hospital, officials said.

Pictures from the scene showed thick black smoke spreading through the neighborhood as crews worked for about two hours to control the blaze.

The fire was knocked down by about 4:20 a.m. and left an estimated $2 million in damage. Eight residents were displaced and were being assisted by the Red Cross of Massachusetts, the fire department said.

One resident was taken by ambulance to a hospital, the department said. Further details of their condition were not immediately available Saturday night. The department said “a few” firefighters were treated for minor burns.

The siding on a neighboring home melted under the intense heat of the fire, the department said.

As crews were checking for hotspots and packing up from the fire in Allston, another fire broke out in a three-family home at 418-420 Bowdoin St. in Dorchester that was threatening to extend into another multifamily home next-door, the department said.

A third alarm was struck for the Dorchester fire, the department said in a post on X at about 6:20 a.m. Pictures shared by the department showed heavy black and gray smoke pouring from the third-floor windows as flames burned in the back and along the side of the home, emitting a strong orange glow in the narrow space between the two buildings.

Like the earlier fire, crews used multiple lines to douse the fire from the ground and from above with ladder trucks. Firefighters succeeded in containing the fire to the first home but radiant heat caused some damage to neighboring buildings, the department said.

Crews were clearing the scene while detail companies stayed to check for hotspots, the department said in a social media post around 7:45 a.m.

One firefighter was taken from the scene in Dorchester to a hospital with minor injuries, the department said. No other injuries were reported. One resident was displaced.

“A busy night in the city as companies battled two 3 alarm fires in a 4 hour span,” the fire department said in a post on X. “Quick decisions by the Command staff & a great job by all the Firefighters many of whom were at both fires.”

The causes of both fires are under investigation, the department said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.