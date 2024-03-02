Arthur D’Angelo, the all-star of Fenway souvenirs and apparel, dies at 97

Nine years later, they launched Twin Enterprises — the business now simply called 47 , for the year of its founding. Selling pennants and souvenirs outside the ballpark, they opened what became The Souvenir Store along Jersey Street. Their store became a chain and the now-international business sells ball caps, apparel, and memorabilia for all major professional sports teams, along with colleges and universities.

Almost immediately “after we got off the boat we had our first job, selling newspapers at Fenway Park,” Arthur D’Angelo told the Globe in 1970. “We could say just two words: ‘Two cents’ — that’s how much it cost for the newspaper in those days. If anyone asked us anything else we just had to shake our head.”

When Arthur D’Angelo and his twin brother, Henry, arrived in Boston from Italy in 1938 at the age of 12, they learned English to earn a living.

En route from hawking newspapers to building a company whose annual revenues now top $400 million, Mr. D’Angelo and his brother, who died in 1987, focused on what they offered to young fans and the young at heart. “We’re like the Disneyland of sports for all the kids,” he said in 1980.

Mr. D’Angelo, who was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2018 and in his 90s still greeted visitors to his store while holding court in a chair shaped like an oversized baseball mitt, died Thursday morning. He was 97 and had lived in Westwood after many years in Newton.

“It’s an amazing American success story,” Sam Kennedy, president and chief executive of the Red Sox, said of Mr. D’Angelo’s journey from selling pennants to establishing a global business.

Kennedy was among many whom Mr. D’Angelo introduced to the world of business over the years.

“My first summer job was working for Arthur in the retail store in 1987,” said Kennedy, who also is chief executive of Fenway Sports Group, the team’s parent company. “He was unbelievable. He was the mayor of Jersey Street, a fixture there literally night in and night out.”

In 1970, Globe sports columnist Will McDonough began his profile of the D’Angelo brothers by writing: “The greatest hustlers in the history of Fenway Park never wore a Red Sox uniform. In fact, the D’Angelo twins, Arthur and Henry, have never gotten any closer to the field than the two box seats they hold on a seasonal basis. But, in the past 32 years, no one around Fenway Park has come from so far back to attain so much.”

Long hours of hard work were a generational way of life for the D’Angelos. Their father, Domenic, was a laborer who had moved back and forth between Italy and the United States while helping the family emigrate.

In the 1940s, Domenic was employed by the federal Works Progress Administration, and when the twins returned home from World War II military service to their sales efforts outside Fenway Park, “We brought home more money than he did,” Arthur recalled. “Times were hard, and we had to hustle.”

Then came 1946. Slugger Ted Williams, a longtime friend of the twins, rejoined the Red Sox after serving in World War II and led the team to the American pennant and the World Series, which Boston lost in the seventh game.

The brothers’ fortunes rose with the team’s and provided enough of a cushion to launch Twin Enterprises the following year.

They even tagged along with the Freedom Train extravaganza, a post-war rolling museum that displayed historic documents such as the Constitution and Bill of Rights at stops across the nation.

“We followed the train pushing souvenirs — copies of almost everything on the train,” Mr. D’Angelo said in 1970, adding that he and Henry were arrested in the South three times for refusing to stay silent about segregation.

“They had separate lines for Blacks and whites to get on and look at the train,” he said. “We thought it was ridiculous. Here they were trying to look at the Bill of Rights and they had separate lines. We protested, and when we did, we were hauled into the local jail until the train left town. Then we jumped into our wagon and drove 200 miles to catch up with it at the next stop.”

Born on Dec. 12, 1926, in Orsogna, Italy, Arthur D’Angelo was one of seven siblings, older than Henry by minutes.

Their father, Domenic D’Angelo, was a laborer in Italy before becoming a steelworker in the United States. Their mother, Leonina DiRico, stayed home raising the children.

Upon arriving in Boston, the family went “to the North End, because that’s where everyone from Italy went,” said Mr. D’Angelo’s son Bobby, who now runs the 47 sports business with his three brothers.

Working full time by their teens, Arthur and Henry didn’t finish high school, but “they were scholars when it came to the streets,” Bobby said, “and they knew exactly how to make things work.”

One evening at a nightclub, Arthur D’Angelo met Barbara Kaufman. They married in 1953 and had four sons.

“As great as his legacy with his business is, his legacy as a man stands way taller. He really built a family,” said Bobby, who lives in Boynton Beach, Fla., and Westwood. “My brothers and I are best friends to this day, and partners in the business, and it’s all because of him.”

He added that “you hate to do nothing but brag about your father, but we should all be the man he was. I try every day to be as good a father as he was, to be as good a brother, to be as good a husband, because he was phenomenal.”

By example, Mr. D’Angelo showed his sons and his employees that no matter how high you rise and how successful you are, you should be willing to perform any task you ask of others.

“He taught his whole family and everyone in the Fenway Park ecosystem his work ethic,” Kennedy said.

One August day in 2006, at age 79, Mr. D’Angelo was working outside The Souvenir Store. Across the street, Fenway Park stood watch, ever-present as an old friend. Aiming a pressure washer, Mr. D’Angelo cleaned the sidewalk in front of his business.

Months away from turning 80, he still clocked double-shifts at work for Red Sox home games.

“This is my life,” he told the Globe. “I don’t know anything else.”

In addition to his wife, Barbara, and son Bobby, Mr. D’Angelo leaves three other sons, Mark of Ocean Ridge, Fla., and Dedham, David of Delray Beach, Fla., and Brookline, and Steven of Ocean Ridge, Fla., and Westwood; a sister, Elsa Fairneny of Framingham; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Mr. D’Angelo’s life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday in Fenway Park. Those attending should enter at 14 Lansdowne St. and park at the corner of Van Ness and Jersey streets. Burial will be private.

After the Red Sox ended their decades-long drought by winning the World Championship in 2004, the team gave Mr. D’Angelo a World Series ring.

“It literally brought him to tears,” Kennedy recalled.

In the years that followed, perched in his baseball glove chair in his store, Mr. D’Angelo would take off his ring and let fans pose for photos wearing it.

The gesture, Bobby said, was “just a ‘thank you God for giving me the privilege of having this life — let me share this with the fans.’ "

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.